IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: It may be an inconsequential game on paper, but Indian bowlers await another tough test against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup when the two teams meet in the final game of the three-match series here on Tuesday. Since their early exit from the T20 World Cup 12 months ago, the Indian batting has come a long way and looks formidable ahead of the next edition beginning later this month. The majority of the batters remain the same from the UAE edition but it is the drastic change in approach which has made the difference.Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Gesture Towards Fan Goes Viral Ahead of 3rd T20I Against South Africa | See Post

TOSS: India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match toss will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – on October 4th Tuesday. Also Read - IND vs SA: KL Rahul Defends Bowlers After Runfest In 2nd T20I, Says Hard To Grip The Ball Due To Humidity

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj/Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravichandran Ashwin

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks/Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi