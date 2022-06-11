Cuttack: Despite scoring in excess of 200, India lost the first T20I versus South Africa. Following the loss, the Rishabh Pant-led side faced the heat. The bowling unit seemed to have lacked the firepower to restrict the visitor’s. Avesh Khan, who was part of the side, was on the expensive side as he conceded 35 runs in his four overs and went wicketless.Also Read - Zaheer Khan Points Not Bowling Yuzvendra Chahal's Full Quota of Overs Biggest Mistake of Captain Rishabh Pant During Delhi T20I

While his performance drew a lot of flak, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who has seen Avesh from close quarters in the IPL, reckons he should target the T20 World Cup squad and not just focus on the lucrative T20 league.

"This bowler has a lot of talent, he has pace, a big heart to bowl the difficult overs. But I will want to see him improve further in every match. He is a young bowler, only the IPL should not be his goal, the T20 World Cup is coming ahead," said Gambhir in a discussion on Star Sports.