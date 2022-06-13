Cuttack: It was an evening to forget at Cuttack as India lost their second consecutive T20I game versus South Africa. Following the loss, captain Rishabh Pant faced immense flak for his decision to have Axar Patel bat ahead of Dinesh Karthik. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir reckons had Karthik come in a little earlier, he could have had a bigger impact.Also Read - Not Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul; Ex-AUS Spinner Brad Hogg Backs Hardik Pandya to be India's T20 Captain

"No doubt Dinesh Karthik performed really well but he should have walked out to bat at least before Axar Patel. Normally we say that there are very limited number of balls to face in T20 and most of the batters want to bat up the order. Dinesh Karthik is a player whom you want to keep for the last 3-4 overs. But he had to come early as Hardik Pandya was dismissed but if he should have come ahead of Axar Patel and given himself 10-15 balls, probably he would have done more damage to the opponent. 149 could have been 169 had he given himself the opportunity.

Ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar tries to decipher the logic behind sending Axar ahead of Karthik.

"Sometimes there are these labels like 'finisher'. And when you talk about a finisher you think he will come to bat only after the 15th over. He can't come in the 12th or the 13th over. And we have seen these happen in the IPL as well. Lot of teams have only kept their big hitters for the last 4-5 overs. When actually, if they had been sent earlier, because they have the ability to work things around, they don't necessarily have to hit sixes from the time they come in. The fact that when they get to the batting area and work the ball around, they get the feel of the wicket and they can bat accordingly in the last 4-5 overs," Gavaskar said.