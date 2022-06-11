Cuttack: Fingers are being pointed at Rishabh Pant’s captaincy abilities after India lost the first T20I versus South Africa in Delhi. Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria is the latest to point out the mistakes made by Pant during the opening T20I. As per Kaneria, it was a mistake to bring Yuzi Chahal over Axar Patel in the powerplays and also underbowling Hardik Pandya.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Could Have Been Better Than Rishabh Pant as India's T20I Captain. Here's Why

"India lost first T20 against South Africa. Rishabh Pant leading the team in absence of KL Rahul as he is out of series due to injury,Pant lacked in captaincy defending 211, Pant rotated the bowlers poorly bringing Chahal in power-play not good option when Axar better option and rotation of fast bowler overs and giving Hardik just one over. Miller form continues as he was amazing in IPL for Gujrat Titans for lifting first trophy," Kaneria said on the KOO app.

Down 0-1, India would look to bounce back and square-off things at Cuttack in the second T20I. It will not be easy against South Africa who would be riding high on the win. The visitor's would be a different unit after gunning down a 200+ total against India. David Miller along with Rassie Van Der Dussen were the stars of the show for SA.

India would have to erase the memories of what has happened and focus of what can be done. The hosts are truly missing the big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

The second T20I would be played at Cuttacj where the two teams have reached on Friday night.