Cuttack: Eyes were on Hardik Pandya as he was making a comeback in the national side during the T20I opener against South Africa in Delhi. Hardik did not disappoint with the bat as he smashed a 12-ball 31 to take India past the 200-run-mark. Hardik, who led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title, claimed that World Cup is the goal but playing for the country is very special. He also said that being in rhythm is important and playing for the national side is the right platform.

"My main goal is to win for World Cup for India. And doing well for the Country is most important," he said on BCCI. tv.

"I am obviously very excited. Playing for the country has always been special. Coming after such a long break and coming back fresh gives me the opportunity to kind of show what exactly I've worked hard for. Doing well for the country is more important and it gives me immense pleasure."

“Every series or every game you play is as important as your last. For me, World Cup is the goal but this is the right platform to prepare for it. Cricket is going to come back to back so you always need to be in the rhythm. This series is a great opportunity for me to express myself. My roles will be changed, I won’t be the captain or batting higher up the order. This will be back to what Hardik has been known for,” he added further.