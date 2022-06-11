Cuttack: Did BCCI miss a trick by not making Hardik Pandya the captain for the T20I series versus South Africa? This is a question that is bound to be raised after India’s heartbreaking loss against SA in the T20I opener. Did Rishabh Pant crumble under pressure? It is tough to digest a loss after amassing over 200 runs in a T20I game. With India trailing 0-1, let us explain why Hardik could have been better as the captain of the side rather than Pant.Also Read - Underbowling Hardik to Chahal Bowing in Powerplays; Ex-PAK Star Points Captain Pant's Mistakes During Delhi T20I

Hardik's Recent Success With Gujarat: Before the IPL started, Hardik hardly had any captaining experience in competitive cricket. But he proved to be a leader par excellence as Gujarat hardly put a step wring under his leadership throughout the season. He gave an opportunity to everyone and most importantly showed belief in their abilities. Hardik would have been confident leading the side and hence he would have better served as captain.

Pant Crumbles Under Pressure: Even with the Capitals we saw this year, Pant choked under pressure. In Capitals last game against Mumbai, all Pant and Co had to do was win. They were also in a winning position but they squandered it. made a massive error of judgment when he refused to take the DRS after an appeal for caught behind against Tim David was turned down. It was the first ball David had faced. Later on he went on to play a match-winning knock and in the process knock the Capitals out of the playoffs race.