Rajkot: Hardik Pandya came up with the goods once again – this time at Rajkot against South Africa on Thursday in the must-win 4th T20I. Hardik hit a breathtaking 31-ball 46 to help India post 169. Following his Rajkot show, Hardik revealed the advise he got from former India skipper MS Dhoni when Dinesh Karthik asked him about his approach while playing for Gujarat Titans as compared to India. Hardik said Dhoni told him not to think of your personal score, but think of the team's score instead.

"Mahi bhai taught me one lesson, I asked how you handle the pressure and he told me 'Stop thinking about your score and start focusing on what your team requires'; that helped me a lot to become a better cricketer," Hardik said.

Karthik (55 off 27) scored his maiden fifty close to 16 years after his T20 debut and alongside vice-captain Hardik Pandya (46 off 31 ) took India to a fighting 169 for six.

For the second game in a row, South African batters faltered and collapsed to 87 for nine in 16.5 overs with skipper Temba Bavuma retired hurt. Avesh (4/18) led India’s brilliant display with the ball and recorded his career-best figures in the process. It was an away team’s lowest total in T20 Internationals in India.

Karthik was named the man of the match.