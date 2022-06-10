New Delhi: One of the main architects of South Africa’s 7-wicket win against India at the Arun Jaitley stadium last evening, David Miller turned 33 on Friday. The swashbuckling batter was in terrific form in IPL 2022 and was instrumental in Gujarat Titans (GT) victories in crucial matches. Titans skipper Hardik Pandya shared a hilarious story on instragram wishing him on his birthday.Also Read - IND vs SA: We Reserve High Praise For a Player, Then Disappears; Kapil Dev Says Give Time to Umran Malik

Pandya captioned the story,”Happy birthday my Millie. IPL is over now,” Hardik wrote on his Instagram story.

The IPL season concluded on May 29, and now Hardik Pandya and David Miller are each other’s opponents in the ongoing India vs South Africa T20I series.

Chasing a mammoth 212, Miller (64 not out) and Van der Dussen (75 not out)shared an unbeaten 131-run stand for the fourth wicket to take the visitors home with consummate ease.

Earliers, Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 balls to power India to 211 for four against South Africa in the first T20 International here on Thursday. Shreyas Iyer (36), skipper Rishabh Pant (29) and his deputy Hardik Pandya (31 not out) also made useful contributions to the Indian innings.

Players of the Indian and South African cricket teams reached Odisha on Friday amid tight security ahead of their T20I game at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on June 12. The two teams landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar around 2 pm as hundreds of cricket enthusiasts gathered to welcome them.