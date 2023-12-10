Home

‘He Is A Guy Who Is Ready’: Irfan Pathan Backs Rinku Singh Ahead Of 1st T20I Against South Africa

Rinku Singh will like to put on a performance in the first T20I against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban

Rinku Singh (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be facing Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Kingsmead in Durban, on December 10. The series is crucial for both India and South Africa considering the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2024. Young batter Rinku Singh will like to seal his spot in the mega tournament and this makes the South African tour crucial for him.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan backed the young star and said that he is ready for the challenge in Proteas land. “I think he will enjoy the bounce and pace of the ball because he is the kind of cricketer who likes to face fast bowling. I really think he is a guy who is ready. Especially being a left-hander and especially being a free-flowing player will help,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

“He is extremely impressive. When a guy has done the hard yards in domestic cricket and waited for his chance to come good in the IPL, that means he has got a lot of experience. He knows how to take those chances, that will come his way, with both hands.”

“We are seeing him getting results lately, he is playing for the Indian team and finished a very good game for the Indian team recently, and his name has been doing the rounds for the last little while, but don’t forget that he has been playing first-class cricket and List A cricket for many years,” he added.

Recently, Rinku Singh said head coach Rahul Dravid has told him to stick to his style of play in the shortest format and place trust on the processes which have fetched him success so far in his early days in T20Is.

Rinku recently played a decisive role as a finisher in India’s recent 4-1 series win over Australia at home and is expected to play the same role in the T20Is against South Africa happening on December 10, 12 and 14, in Durban, Gqebera and Johannesburg respectively, as the visitors’ continue their preparation for 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, to be hosted by West Indies and USA.

“The weather is beautiful here. We went for a walk after coming here and then I went into the nets. This was the first time that I trained under Rahul Dravid and it was a great feeling. He told me to stick to what I was doing and trust my process. Dravid sir told me that it was tough to play at number five, but told me to push myself and have faith in my abilities,” said Rinku in a video posted on bcci.tv.

