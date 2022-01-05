Johannesburg: Shardul Thakur wreaked havoc on Tuesday afternoon at the Wanderers during the second Test versus South Africa. Thakur picked up seven wickets and gave India a new lease of life in the Test. With figures of seven for 61, Thakur was the star for India – who were in a spot of bother when Dean Elgar and Keagan Petersen were in the middle and chipping away at the deficit.Also Read - LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

Not just yesterday, Thakur has emerged as one of the finds of 2021 for sure. From his good show in overseas tours to also playing a key role for CSK in the IPL – Thakur has grown and how. But how did things change for Thakur?

In an interaction with Indian Express, Mumbai cricketer Dhaval Kulkarni reveals the chat ex-India pacer Zaheer Khan had with Thakur. Kulkarni recalled Zaheer asking Thakur to lose weight and get slimmer. Hailing Thakur, Kulkarni recalls that moment made the former hungrier than ever before and he lost 13 kgs.

“His attitude took him to a different level. The intensity with which he bowled his first over was also visible in the final session. A fast bowler needs an attitude and he should have high intensity to bowl with the same passion every time. Thakur has all that,” Kulkarni says.

The bowling figure of 7/61 by Thakur is the best ever by an Indian bowler in South Africa and he got a standing ovation from the support staff and Indian coaches while walking back to the pavilion.

Meanwhile, India lead by 57 runs and has eight wickets in hand. They have Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle and would be hoping they can extend the lead.