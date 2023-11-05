Home

IND vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Grooves To Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya And Anushka Sharma’s Ainvayi Ainvayi Songs – WATCH Viral Video

Kohli’s handy century came in 119 balls and comprised 10 boundaries. Kohli scored his 49th hundred in only his 289th ODI, needing 173 matches fewer than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who got there in his 463rd match.

IND vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Grooves To Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya Song From Jawan - WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: There’s was no stopping Virat Kohli on Sunday as the former India skipper notched up his 49th ODI hundred on his 35th birthday at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. It was not the only the reason, where King Kohli grabbed all the headlines but he also came under the limelight for shaking a leg or two during the South Africa innings.

It was during the 5th over of the run-chase, when South Africa were already reeling by a wicket down. Just before the start of the over, Kohli was seen in a light mood, humming to the song ‘Chaleya’ from Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie, Jawan. As he took his place in the field, he was also seen dancing as well, which got a little cheer from the crowd. In an another moment, when the camera panned towards Kohli, he was once again seen dancing but this time to his wife, Anushka Sharma’s ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ song from the movie, ‘Band Baaja Baraat’.

The birthday boy is surely having some fun day today in Team India’s penultimate match of the league stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The 34-year-old batter also racked up his 79th hundred for India and is now 21 short of Tendulkar’s world record of 100 centuries.

India have posted a mammoth total of 326/5 on a tricky surface where batting doesn’t look easy. Virat Kohli talking of India’s score, said, “It’s a target well above par for me as the ball was gripping and it wasn’t easy to get hold of the bowlers. We have a quality attack. Wicket will get slower, pressure will mount, so hopefully we start well with the new ball.”

