IND vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar’s Tweet Following Record Equalling 49th ODI Century

India bundled out the Proteas for 83 in 27.1 overs courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul after Virat Kohli’s brilliant show with the bat.

Kolkata: Indian cricketing great, Sachin Tendulkar was in all praise for Virat Kohli after the latter equalled his ODI record for most centuries in the ICC World Cup 2023 match against South Africa on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.

Soon after the India innings, in which the Men in Blue set up a mammoth target of 327, Sachin took to social media to congratulate his former teammate.

”Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days.

Congratulations!!”, the 50-year old wrote.

Well played Virat.

It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days.

Congratulations!!#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/PVe4iXfGFk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2023

On reacting to the tweet, Kohli, who is a fan boy of the great man told that it is something special for him to equal his hero’s record. To get the appreciation from him means a lot for the birthday boy.

”It is all too much for me to take in now, to equal my hero’s record is something special for me. He is perfection when it comes to batting. It’s a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from, I know the days I have watched him on TV. Just to get that appreciation from him means a lot to me”, Virat told at the post-match presentation.

