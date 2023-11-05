Home

IND vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: Wishes Pour In From Cricket Fraternity As Virat Kohli Turns 35

As the former India captain and one of the best batters ever in modern-day cricket, Virat Kohli is celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday, the Indian team came together to create an incredible video for the ICC, extending their heartfelt wishes to Kohli on his special day.

IND vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: Wishes Pour In From Cricket Fraternity As Virat Kohli Turns 35. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli grabs the headline on Sunday as the ‘King’ of world cricket turns 35. India also play South Africa in an ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on Instagram, featuring Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin alongside head coach Rahul Dravid, with a caption, “Incredible batter. Elite chaser. Born leader. Virat Kohli is fulfilling his destiny and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in the history books.”

India have already qualified for the semis and have beaten all the big guns so far in the tournament. The match against Proteas will surely put them to test ahead of the business round of the competition.

Former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh penned a long post X (formerly twitter) Kohli had ruled the game with his work ethics, passion and hard work.

“When you joined the team as a youngster who was eager for opportunities and hungry to perform, it was clear to everyone that you were destined for greatness. You’ve not only made a mark for yourself but have also inspired countless others to strive for excellence.

“As you celebrate another year of breaking and setting records, take a moment to reflect on all that you’ve achieved. Proud to have shared this incredible journey with you, and to see you grow from strength to strength.

“May your passion and determination continue to drive you and the Indian team to new heights in the World Cup and make our nation proud once again,” Yuvraj wrote.

When you joined the team as a youngster who was eager for opportunities and hungry to perform, it was clear to everyone that you were destined for greatness. You’ve not only made a mark for yourself but have also inspired countless others to strive for excellence. As you… pic.twitter.com/2FXP5GqH9q — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2023

Ex-India opener Virendra Sehwag posted: “Century haemoglobin ki tarah inki ragon mein daudti hai. A young guy with dreams in his eyes, with his work-ethics ,passion, hardwork and talent has ruled the game . Ups and downs yes but what has remained constant is his intensity and hunger. Best wishes”.

Century haemoglobin ki tarah inki ragon mein daudti hai. A young guy with dreams in his eyes, with his work-ethics ,passion,hardwork and talent has ruled the game . Ups and downs yes but what has remained constant is his intensity and hunger. Best wishes #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Pd55yBAk0J — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2023

BCCI General Secretary, Jay Shah also extended his wishes to the great man.

Extending heartfelt birthday wishes to the cricketing maestro, @imVkohli! Your monumental contributions to Indian cricket have left an indelible mark, surpassing records and expectations. As a distinguished batsman, an inspirational leader, a fitness trendsetter, and a paragon of… pic.twitter.com/rkaeufFO6Z — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 5, 2023

The great Sachin Tendulkar also wished him. ”Virat, may you keep winning hearts with your passion and performances. Wishing you a great year ahead and a very happy birthday”, he wrote.

Virat, may you keep winning hearts with your passion and performances. Wishing you a great year ahead and a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/d2sktHKPF1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2023

“A very Happy Birthday @imVkohli! Your journey from hard work and determination to becoming a world-class player is nothing short of legendary. You’ve come a long way, and it’s great to witness how far you’ve come. Here’s to more milestones and success in your life!” said former batter Suresh Raina.

A very Happy Birthday @imVkohli! Your journey from hard work and determination to becoming a world-class player is nothing short of legendary. You’ve come a long way, and it’s great to witness how far you’ve come. Here’s to more milestones and success in your life! #KingKohli… pic.twitter.com/yGYk335yTb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 5, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.