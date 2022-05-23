Mumbai: The Indian team for the upcoming T20I series versus South Africa was announced on Sunday. While a few players who did well in the ongoing IPL got picked, a few big stars were left out. Dinesh Karthik’s inclusion and no Shikhar Dhawan in the side probably made the biggest news. Hours after the side was picked, ex-India star Suresh Raina reckoned veteran opener Dhawan deserved a spot in the side after a good run in the IPL for Punjab Kings.Also Read - IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan to Jonny Bairstow; Mayank Agarwal Lists Positives For PBKS After Win Over SRH

"I feel Shikhar Dhawan should have been picked. He is a good team man, a jolly person who keeps team environment happy and if Dinesh Karthik can make a comeback, why not Shikhar Dhawan," Raina said during a show on Star Sports.

Dhawan has amassed 460 runs in 14 games at an average of 38.33. Not to forget, Dhawan did not play for India at the T20 World Cup. The southpaw continues to feature in India's ODI side but has lost his place in the T20 side. He last played a T20 for India in July 2021 against Sri Lanka where he was a leader as well.

As of Karthik, he certainly has been the story of the tournament. Karthik scored 287 runs in 14 games at a staggering strike rate of 191.33. His cameos in the end bailed RCB out on many occasion during their campaign.

"If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place!" he wrote. "Thank you for all the support and belief…the hard work continues," Karthik wrote on Twitter after the team announcement.