New Delhi: South Africa's premium pacer Anrich Nortje is not really bothered about his comparisons with India's newest fast-bowling sensation Umran Malik and wants to make a mark by contributing for the team in the best possible way.

"Yeah, at this stage, I am not bothered about who is the fastest (bowler). Not really bothered about it who is the fastest and what the speed gun is, it is about contributing for the team. When I do train, when I am not playing, you obviously think about how can you get fast with the way you train, whatever you are doing. In the back of my mind, it would be something I will keep on striving towards but it is not something I think about when I go to the field," Norje said in a Press Conference on Thursday.

"Umran Malik very good bowler, very fast bowler. He has shown what he can do. If he gets faster, great for him. If I get faster, great for me. I do not think we are at the stage where we are competing to bowl the fastest ball, it is about winning games and trying to contribute," he said

“No. Not yet. Still working on it, still trying to find out one or two things. And body-wise, just getting there. It is about slowly increasing and slowly building it up. Not 100 per cent there where I want to be. I probably rate myself from where I was last year, end of IPL, the start of World Cup so still trying to get there,” he told.

“It is hard because some of the stuff is limited, some of the bowling is limited. You cannot always go out there and bowl 8-9 overs a day, so it is very limited. But so far, it has been a good challenge, it is something that will help me in the future. If there are any niggles or injuries going forward, some important things to take out from this,” the South African pacer added.