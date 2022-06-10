New Delhi: India didn’t have the best of starts on Thursday as the Men in Blue led by Rishabh Pant fell to a 7-wicket loss despite scoring 211 runs here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.Also Read - WATCH: Hardik Pandya Refuses to Give Dinesh Karthik a Single During India vs South Africa 1st T20I

Ishan Kishan was the star for India yesterday as his 48-ball 76 along with Hardik Pandya's quick-fire 12-ball 31 powered India to 211 runs. In reply David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen scored 64 and 75 respectively to take the Proteas over the finishing line and give a 1-0 lead in the series.

Kishan said after the match that he will prove himself whenever he gets the opportunity and won't ask to drop world-class players in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for his support.

“I think they (Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul) are world-class players and I won’t ask for my support when they are there in the team. So my job here is to give my best in the practice session. Whenever I get my opportunity, I have to prove myself or do well for the team. So I focus more than that about my process about what I have to do here,” Ishan said at the post-match press conference.

“They have done so much. You know, scored so many runs for our country. I can’t ask them to drop them and make me play in the first place. Yeah I’ll keep doing my thing it’s up to selectors or other coaches whatever they think but my job is to you know just whenever I get my chance I will give my best,” Kishan said.

“We need to address what mistakes we did with the bowling department or if it’s the feeling department, but it’s never any one player who, you know, makes us lose the match. So we’ll figure out everything as a team,” he added.