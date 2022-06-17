New Delhi: Dinesh Karthik made a deserving comeback to the India team after a gap of three years thanks to a brilliant individual season he had with Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman says for the last three years he has been looking from outside, how special it feels to be part of the team. The urge to wear the national jersey has kept him in good pace and kept Karthik going for the last decade.Also Read - IND vs SA: Anrich Nortje Opens Up on Comparisons With Umran Malk, Says Not Bothered About Who's Fastest

“For about three years, I’ve been looking from outside. I’ve been looking in how special feeling it is to be a part of this team. I am enjoying and very grateful for every second I am here. The urge, the fire in the belly in terms of wanting to come back here, wear the national colours and represent the India team is something that I dream of everyday, and that is what has kept me going for the last decade or so,” Karthik said in a video uploaded by BCCI Twitter. Also Read - IND's Predicted Playing XI For 4th T20I vs SA at Rajkot: Will Avesh Khan Make Way For Umran Malik or Arshdeep Singh Debut?

In the ongoing series, Dinesh Karthik has batted down the order and scored a crucial 21 ball 31 in the second T20I against the Proteas. Rishabh Pant and Co will play the 4th T20I tonight at Rajkot with the visitors leading the 5-match series 2-1.