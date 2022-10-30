New Delhi: Irrespective of how fast a pitch is and how much swing your medium-pacers get, if India were hoping to defend just 133 runs against a very competent South African attack, something immense had to give way. It didn’t sadly, and South Africa got home in the last over, thanks to Aiden Markram and David Miller’s heroics on a Perth track that challenged all the batters equally. India should take pride in the manner in which they battled after putting up a very modest total, which also may not have been possible without Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics. They still have a job to do to make the semi-finals, and that is where the focus should be.Also Read - Highlights Ind vs SA, T20 WC 2022: South Africa Beat India Beat By 5 Wickets

A lot has been said about how this match would be crucial for Pakistan, but from the Indian point of view, the most important job would be to get the two points that would make their semi-final berth confirmed. The rest is incidental, since it is not India’s job to pave the way for anyone else. Also Read - IND vs SA T20I World Cup 2022: India Fails to Get a Hat-trick Win in World Cup, Loses to South Africa, Fans Disappointed - Watch Video

India began sensationally with Arshdeep Singh wading into the South African batting right from the first delivery he bowled. Dismissing Quinton de Kock was a great break for India, since he alone could have done immense damage. That, and also Rilee Rossouw, really dented the South African assault. Also Read - Virat Kohli Drops a Catch; Rohit Sharma Misses Runout - Pakistan Fans REACT During Ind-SA T20 World Cup Game

The Proteas were not helped by the fact that skipper Temba Bavuma’s batting has been pathetic and little changed here as well. But once Aiden Markram and David Miller got into the act, it became quite a job for the Indian bowlers.

Late wickets notwithstanding, Markram had done his job by the time the match ended, and Miller was unstoppable.

As for the Indian batting, it was a little mystifying to see Deepak Hooda replacing Axar Patel. For one, one viable bowling option was done away with and the Indians almost ensured that only those who had earlier turned their arms over would bowl, leaving nothing at all in terms of back-up in the event one of them went the distance.

Hooda hasn’t batted, let alone bowled, competitively for a long time and one feels a little sorry for him, being thrown to the fiery pace of the South Africans first up, that too in a crucial match.

All of that more or less came to nought up top, with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, one six apiece notwithstanding, had precious little connection with the ball and the score floundered throughout.

One wonders how India would have fared if Yadav left early. He played like only he can and his inventive stroke play and poise was what gave India even these many runs.

As for the rest, there was nothing really on offer. Virat Kohli was done in by the steep bounce and even the rest were not too happy against such a massive battery of fast bowlers.

Lungi Ngidi was sensational, Anrich Nortje fearsome. Kagiso Rabada was effective as bowler and fielder and Wayne Parnell’s resurrection found new highs. It was a complete bowling effort by the fast bowlers.