New Delhi: India legend Kapil Dev wants Umran Malik to work hard and develop with time as there has been many instances when a player receives high regard and then within a short span of time loses his touch and disappears from the scene.

"I am very happy with his selection. But it's too early… you have to give him at least two-three years at this level. We reserve high praise for a player, then he disappears after 1 year… but there's no lack of talent. I want Umran to keep himself in a good environment and continue the hard work at the same pace. By seeing his ability, I don't think he lacks anything. He needs to develop a great mindset moving forward, and also needs to consult good bowlers and see footage of their bowling," Kapil Dev told on Uncut YouTube channel.

He bowls fast and takes wicket as well. We have seen players who can bowl fast but can't pick up wickets. This young guy has done both. Maybe that's why he got a call-up so early. The IPL has opened the door to national team for many players. But we have to give them two-three years at the international level", he said.

“If you are bowling 150-plus, economy of 9 isn’t a good thing. It should be around 6 to 7. He (Umran) has to improve upon this… try out yorkers and understand the mindset of the batter. But all these things develop with time. He will improve as he bowls against quality batters and hopefully his economy comes down,” he added.

“We just have to see how much playing time we will be able to give him. We have a big squad, not possible to have everyone in the playing XI,” Dravid said on Tuesday ahead of the T20I series opener against South Africa”, he further added.

Umran Malik is yet to feature in Indian colours as he sat out in the Men in Blue’s 1st T20I against South Africa, where the Rishabh Pant-led side lost by 7 wickets.