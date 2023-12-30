IND Vs SA: Injury Scare For Shardul Thakur Ahead Of 2nd Test? India All-Rounder Gets Hit On Shoulder At Nets

Home

There is a possibility that Shardul Thakur might miss the second Test against South Africa that starts in Cape Town on January 3.

Shadul Thakur might miss India's second Test against South Africa.

Centurion: In what could a major blow to the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Shardul Thakur got hit on his shoulder while batting at nets in Centurion. Thakur was the first player to enter the nets and got hit on the left shoulder while facing throwdowns from batting Vikram Rathour. It happened around 15 minutes into the net session when Rathour delivered a throwdown that kicked up from length.

It had Thakur in a tangle like it happened in the second innings of the first Test when pacer Kagiso Rabada generated an edge for David Bedingham to complete a catch. Here too, Thakur couldn’t fend the short ball that hit his leading shoulder (left) and he immediately shrieked in pain.

STORY | Shardul Thakur gets hit on shoulder at nets in South Africa READ: https://t.co/CCreEtNC8Q VIDEO: #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/4357zyDm3J — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2023

But the Mumbai all-rounder continued batting in the nets. Once he finished batting, the physio put an ice pack sling around his shoulder and he didn’t take any further part in the nets. Although the extent of Thakur’s injury is yet to be ascertained, it can only be known once the scan reports arrive.

In a video released by PTI, Thakur was seen heavily strapped and sitting on the ground. There is a possibility that he might have to sit out of the playing XI in the second Test that begins on January 3.

It is understood that he wasn’t able to bowl at nets due to considerable discomfort. Thakur was a big disappointment in the first Test having given away over 100 runs in just 19 overs and was below par with the bat as well.

