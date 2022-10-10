Ranchi: India beat South Africa in the second ODI at Ranchi on Sunday and local lad Ishan Kishan was the star of the show. Kishan hit a brilliant 93 off 84 balls to get India on the brink of a win. Following the win, Kishan met his parents and friends who had come to the stadium to watch him.Also Read - IND vs SA: Missed Out On 3rd ODI Tickets? Here's How You Can Still Watch The Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium

After his lovable interaction with his mother, Kishan was handed a special note from a fan. The fan had apparently asked Kishan to give it to Shardul Thakur. Kishan did not let down the fan as he gave the special note to Shardul in the dressing room. The note read: "54" and had the heart symbol as well.

Here is the video of Kishan playing the delivery boy:

“It’s difficult here sometimes, because I played so many matches in Ranchi, it is not easy for the new batters to score runs, so we were looking to play according to the merit of the ball and not to play any harsh shots, and it’s a matter of putting the pressure on the other team as well and the positive mindset helped a lot. Nortje, Rabada are too quick and sometimes the ball isn’t coming on properly and stopping a touch and the next ball it was coming really quick. So, I was planning to go for it if it was near my chest and not to play a pre-determined shot if the ball is not there. So I was just trying to put the ball in the gap and it went my way,” Kishan said after the game.