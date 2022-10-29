New Delhi: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener on Friday, described the ongoing T20 World Cup as “World Cup of Upsets” because of the way how smaller teams have put up spirited performances to beat cricketing giants.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Reliving Finish vs NED Is The Best Thing On Internet, Watch Video

“It has been a World Cup of upsets as well. We’ve seen smaller teams beat some really fancy teams and I don’t think we have finished with upsets either,” said Klusener. Also Read - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, Match 27, T20 World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch in India

While speaking about the clash between India and South Africa, Klusener said that the contest will be among India batters and South African quicks. India lead Group 2 with two wins in as many games while South Africa are second with three points from two games including a no result against Zimbabwe. Also Read - NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 WC Match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST October 29 Sat

“We might see another pacer in Perth. I was really impressed with the way (Tabraiz) Shamsi bowled the other night. He is a wicket-taker.

“It is about to change the balance of the team a bit with Dwaine (Pretorius) being injured…the game there for me will be how well the Indian batsmen can handle the pace of South Africa,” said Klusener during a virtual interaction which also involved Ritesh Patel, Owner of Morrisville Samp Army.

Rain has played spoilsport in Australia with both the super 12 games washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled.

Asked if the growing shorter format leagues such as T10 are destroying the technique of the players, Klusener said such leagues, on the contrary, have helped to improve their games.

Inputs from PTI