Home

Sports

IND vs SA: ‘It Was A Surprise’, Sai Sudharsan Speaks On Receiving ‘Unexpected’ India Call-Up

IND vs SA: ‘It Was A Surprise’, Sai Sudharsan Speaks On Receiving ‘Unexpected’ India Call-Up

Sai Sudharsan received his maiden India call-up for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

Sai Sudharsan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sai Sudharsan received his maiden Indian call-up for the upcoming tour of South Africa. The young star has been included in the ODI squad for the three-match series against Proteas that will start from December 17 in Johannesburg following the T20I leg. However, Sudharsan was not expecting the call-up and was surprised to see his name in the squad.

Trending Now

“Actually, we are playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy. So, I was focusing on the tournament and not expecting the India call-up. It was a surprise, but I am really happy,” Sudharsan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

You may like to read

Sai Sudharsan will be entering unfamiliar territory for his potential debut. He missed out on the selection for the U-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa, so he got no experience on the Proteas soil. However, the GT batter is still confident in his skills and ability to adapt.

“This will be my first time in South Africa. I’ve heard there will be good pace and bounce. I will just get ready for that and hopefully go there and get some volume (of practice). I don’t think there will be too many changes. The only thought I have is to go there and adapt quickly to the conditions. I am excited by the challenge, first to play for the country and then to go for an overseas tour,” Sudharsan said.

“I enjoy playing against pace and bounce. When there is speed, it is thrilling. It’s a joy to bat against that kind of pace because you get a very good feel off the bat.”

“I got exposed to new conditions, a new culture, a new way of playing. It’s a different culture there. Because of exposure to those conditions, batting is also getting better. Those were uncomfortable conditions. Getting used to that was also an interesting thing. The opportunity I got to go there and adapt (in England) will help me in South Africa.”

“As a person also, I’ve grown. From a young age, I’m used to looking after my things. So, it wasn’t very difficult. But there, you are not with the team. Wherever we travel in domestic cricket, we are always with our team. But in England, you won’t be. So, when you are travelling on your own from one place to another, it was a bit new. But it was definitely a good experience to be looking after my own stuff,” he added.

Sai Sudharsan also expressed his excitement to join the Indian team’s setup and have interaction with senior players like KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

He said “Getting into the team itself is a big honour. Once I get into the team, I would love to have conversations around cricket, on how the conditions are in South Africa, adapt soon, and obviously contribute for the team. Definitely, Virat Kohli has been a hero. There’s KL Rahul too, who will be leading (in ODIs). I would like to have cricketing conversations with him.”

India ODI Squad vs South Africa: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.