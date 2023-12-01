Home

IND vs SA: ”It’s Difficult, But It’s Going To Be Fun”, KL Rahul Opens On India Tour Of South Africa – WATCH Video

Tough challenges and fun await for KL Rahul and the Indian team.

KL Rahul is looking forward to the tough challenges in South Africa. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: India star batter, KL Rahul has embraced the challenge from the South Africans and despite of being tough, he feels it will be fun, when they beat the South Africans at their own backyard. Right after the Australia T20I series, India will be travelling to Africa to play the Proteas in an ODI, T20I and Test series.

”To become the world’s best T20I team is difficult. To dominate South African pacers at their own turf is difficult. But to beat South Africa in their own backyard will be fine”, KL Rahul said in a promotional video for Star Sports ahead of the T20I series, which starts from 10th December.

Likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are rested for the tour as they have requested the management for it. Mohammed Shami, who is treating an injury, his availability is subject to fitness.

It’s going to be a tough challenge… but it’s only fun if it’s tough, right? We’re here to take on the South African challenge and win! Tune-in to #SAvIND 1st T20 on @StarSportsIndia

SUN, Dec 10, 6:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#Cricket #ad pic.twitter.com/HDmHCMmQLp — K L Rahul (@klrahul) November 30, 2023

ODI Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

T20I Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

