Cape Town: With Virat Kohli set to return to lead the side after missing out on the Johannesburg Test, there are question marks over Mohammed Siraj's participation in the third and final Test after the pacer pulled his hamstring. While speculations and reports suggest that there would be a toss-up between Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav as Siraj's replacement, ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh has suggested a bizarre and out-of-the-box choice.

Despite the Newlands pitch traditionally assisting pacers, Harbhajan wants India to go in with two spinners. While Ravi Ashwin picks himself automatically, Harbhajan reckons Jayant Yadav could be drafted in the XI.

The legendary spinner cited his own example from a 2011 Test where he picked up seven wickets at the same venue while Sachin Tendulkar got two wickets.

“Every time I have played here, my best analysis have come at this venue. I picked up seven wickets in an innings in Cape Town. Even other spinners have performed well. So India too I feel should field two spinners at this venue. Who partners Ashwin from the other end is something Rahul Dravid and the team management will have to ponder,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“Cape Town will present India their biggest chance of winning this series. It is very important for India to play two spinners here. I believe that on this pitch, spinners have always enjoyed a lot of assistance,” he added further.