IND vs SA: KL Rahul Answers Marco Jansen’s On Field Sledging With Gentlemen’s Smile | Watch VIDEO

Vice-captain KL Rahul was keeping the visitors afloat with a fighting 70 off 105 deliveries with Mohammed Siraj yet to open his account.

New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul who is punishing the South African bowlers in the ongoing first Test match responded to Marco Jansen’s sledging with a gentlemen’s smile. Jensen was seen saying some words while bowling to KL but the Indian wicketkeeper batter responded with a cheeky smile.

The Video of KL Rahul and Marco Jansen has gone viral on social media, here is the clip:

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada claimed a five-wicket haul as India lost their way and were struggling at 176/7 at tea against South Africa on the opening day of the first Test at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

Bowling with good pace and using the conditions to his advantage on a pitch on which the ball is keeping a bit low occasionally, Rabada claimed 5-41 in an absorbing session in which South Africa claimed four wickets while India added 85 runs.

This is Rabada’s 14th five-wicket haul in 61 Tests as he kept pace with South African legend Shaun Pollock, who got his 14 in 60 Tests.

