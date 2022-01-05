Johannesburg: While the second day of the Johannesburg Test saw exciting cricket and competitive cricket played between the two sides, there was an episode involving the two captains that could have been avoided. After India captain KL Rahul was dismissed and was heading back to the dressing-room, a few words were said by the South Africans – that irked the former. Rahul had heard something that was said about him during the celebration.Also Read - LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3: Rain Likely; Will Play Start on Time?

When Dean Elgar saw Rahul was murmuring something, he too went and said a few things. While it could not be heard what was said, one thing is for sure – Rahul was not impressed.

It seemed that the exchange took place because of Rahul's dismissal. Rahul nicked and was caught at second slip. The India skipper stood his ground, but then had to leave – it seems like that did not go down well with Rahul.

Rahul and Elgar have an exchange. Not a pleasant one by the looks of it #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/whSm16T8gv — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 4, 2022

Rahul – who has been in sublime touch – perished for eight in the second essay.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur was the star for India on day two. The Indian all-rounder picked up seven wickets for 61 runs to pull things back in favour of the visiting team.