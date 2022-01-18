Paarl: Ahead of the first ODI at Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday, interim skipper KL Rahul spoke to the media and lavished praise on the ex-ODI captain of the side, Virat Kohli. Hailing his leadership skills, Rahul said he hopes to get the best out of his players as Kohli did.Also Read - Unmukt Chand Gets Picked by Melbourne Renegades, Becomes 1st Indian Cricketer to Participate in Big Bash League

“Virat Kohli has the amazing ability to get the best out of all players. That is something I have learnt from him & hopefully I can do the same as captain,” Rahul said. Also Read - Kainat Imtiaz, Pakistan Women's Cricketer, Reacts to Virat Kohli's Resignation as Test Captain; Post Goes VIRAL

Highlighting Kohli’s passion for Test cricket, Rahul thanked the former for instilling the winning belief in the side. Also Read - IND vs SA: Wasim Jaffer Predicts India's Playing XI, Names Two Surprise Picks For First ODI vs South Africa

“The whole world knows how passionate Virat Kohli is about Test cricket. The winning belief in the current team is largely because of Virat Kohli,” Rahul added.

Rahul also hinted that he could shuffle himself in the batting order later on. “We don’t want to be predictable. I am going to be flexible as a batter. I will be opening now but I also understand I’ll have to switch to the middle or lower order later,” Rahul added further.