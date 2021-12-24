Centurion: India cricketers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are looking forward to a fruitful journey during the three-Test series against South Africa beginning with the Boxing Day Test (December 26), with the duo hoping they get the opportunity to open the innings and give the tourists a great start.Also Read - Reasons Why Virat Kohli's Led Indian Team Can Clinch Maiden Test Series Against South Africa In Their Backyard

The injuries to prolific run-getter Rohit Sharma and young Shubman Gill have pitchforked Rahul and Agrawal into the limelight and the duo will most certainly open the innings in South Africa.

The duo enjoy a great camaraderie and it was evident when the two chatted up on Thursday and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video Friday, which clearly indicated that they were looking forward to the challenging task of opening the batting.

“Hopefully me and you (Mayank) can go out there on the 26th of December and get our team off to a great start and have a great series,” said India vice-captain Rahul, indicating the choice had been made by the team management.

Both the cricketers have enjoyed a wonderful journey, with Rahul saying that he had never though the two will play for the country together.

“For both of us it’s been a wonderful journey. We never dreamt or thought that we will play for the country together. I debuted in a Boxing Day game in Australia (last year) which didn’t go great. I lost my position in a Boxing Day game to you, which I was very happy for you (Mayank),” said Rahul to the prolific scorer from the last series against New Zealand at home.

While the two have probably resolved India’s opening conundrum, the real issue facing India would arise when a call has to be taken on playing the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane or the recently successful debutant, Shreyas Iyer.