Cape Town: Ahead of the third and final ODI versus South Africa at Cape Town, ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria made a massive statement on India's interim ODI captain, KL Rahul. Following the back-to-back losses against South Africa, Kaneria reckons Rahul, who is in charge of the side as newly-appointed captain Rohit Sharma pulled out of the tour, is not ready to lead the side.

Kaneria said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel said, "There's no intensity in KL Rahul's captaincy. The team isn't showing the same intensity. It's early times for KL Rahul but Rohit Sharma should come back as captain. KL Rahul is not ready to lead the team."