Johannesburg: Stand-in-captain KL Rahul not only impressed with the bat in his hand, but also with his manners on the opening day of the second Test. During the fifth over of the day, Rabada was stopped on his follow-through by Rahul – who was not ready. Before Rabada could get annoyed, Rahul said ‘sorry KG’. He repeated that thrice, before the umpire Marais Erasmus warned the stand-in India skipper of hurrying up while taking guard.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA Live Score 2nd Test Today, Day 1: India Lose Rishabh Pant & Shardul Thakur After Tea Break; South Africa on Top

“Try and be a little quicker please KL,” Erasmus said to Rahul. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Babar Azam or Kane Williamson - Who Plays The Best Cover Drive? Australia's Marnus Labuschagne Answers

Here is the video of the moment that is now going viral as fans are loving Rahul’s heartwarming gesture… Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Trolled Brutally After Failure During 2nd Test at Johannesburg