ICC World Cup 2019: India top-order batsman KL Rahul looks ready to roll in the World Cup 2019 opener. Rahul had a net session at Ageas Bowl where he looked focussed on maintaining balance, defence as he mixed it up with some aggressive shots. Rahul also played a sweep and a flick as he left one outside the off stump alone. Since the controversy that involved Rahul earlier in the year, since his come back, he has been in ominous form and that is what got him in the Indian squad for the World Cup. Rahul also got among the runs in the warm-up match against Bangladesh where he stitched a massive partnership with MS Dhoni.

Here is Rahul’s net session:

#TeamIndia batsman @klrahul11 sweating it out in the nets ahead of the first #CWC19 fixture at The Ageas Bowl. pic.twitter.com/0uOf1a1iVi — BCCI (@BCCI) June 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Team India will walk into the fixture as hot favourites after South Africa lost their first two matches to hosts England and Bangladesh. The Men in Blue also start the tournament as hot favourites alongside hosts England. From an Indian point of view, it would be interesting to see at what number does Rahul slot in, will he play at No 3 or 4.

There has been talk that Kohli could slide down the order at No 4, which is not his regular spot in ODIs. Rahul is no stranger to playing at the top, No 3 or 4.