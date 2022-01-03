Johannesburg: Minutes before the toss, the news that India captain Virat Kohli would not be playing and KL Rahul would be leading the side at Johannesburg in the second Test on Monday. This is going to be a big blow for the side after a win at Centurion. India won the toss and Rahul opted to bat and that was on the cards.Also Read - LIVE Jo'burg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1: Ind to Bat; Play to Start on Time

Kohli is out with a back spasm and that is the reason why Rahul would be leading. Rahul excited to lead the country, admits it is like a dream come true. Hanuma Vihari would be replacing Kohli as confirmed by Rahul.

"Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm and hopefully he'll recover for the next Test. It is every Indian player's dream to captain his country. Really honoured and looking forward to this challenge. We have had a few good wins here and hopefully we'll look to continue that. Hanuma Vihari comes in place of Virat. Just the one change. It was a good Test at Centurion overall. We really performed well as a team and are really excited about this match," Rahul said at the toss.

Rahul has led teams in the past but leading India would be a different ball game altogether. With history beckoning for India, Rahul would be the key at the top of the order.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi