Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 2 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. IND vs SA Live Score 1st Test- Early lunch has been taken in Centurion as rain continues to play spoilsport at the SuperSport Park. Earlier, it has gotten a lot brighter but the rain returned again to interrupt the proceedings. The groundstaff is working tirelessly to make the ground ready for play. The persistent rain delayed the start of day 2 of the first Test between South Africa and India at the SuperSport Park. Meanwhile, opener KL Rahul produced a majestic knock in testing conditions en route to his sixth overseas century as India made a near-perfect start to the Test series against South Africa, on Sunday. Rahul (122 batting), alongside opener partner Mayank Agarwal (60), set up a strong platform for India with a 117-run stand, enabling the visitors to reach 272 for three at stumps. Skipper Virat Kohli (35 off 94) fell to a loose shot after doing all the hard work while under-pressure Cheteshwar Pujara lasted only one ball. Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane (40 not out), who like Pujara is fighting to save his place in the team, were in the middle at the close of play. Barring Lungi Ngidi, who took all the wickets to fall on the day, South Africa pacers were not probing enough in their line and lengths and offered too many loose balls.