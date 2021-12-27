IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 2 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA Live Score 1st Test- Early lunch has been taken in Centurion as rain continues to play spoilsport at the SuperSport Park. Earlier, it has gotten a lot brighter but the rain returned again to interrupt the proceedings. The groundstaff is working tirelessly to make the ground ready for play. The persistent rain delayed the start of day 2 of the first Test between South Africa and India at the SuperSport Park. Meanwhile, opener KL Rahul produced a majestic knock in testing conditions en route to his sixth overseas century as India made a near-perfect start to the Test series against South Africa, on Sunday. Rahul (122 batting), alongside opener partner Mayank Agarwal (60), set up a strong platform for India with a 117-run stand, enabling the visitors to reach 272 for three at stumps. Skipper Virat Kohli (35 off 94) fell to a loose shot after doing all the hard work while under-pressure Cheteshwar Pujara lasted only one ball. Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane (40 not out), who like Pujara is fighting to save his place in the team, were in the middle at the close of play. Barring Lungi Ngidi, who took all the wickets to fall on the day, South Africa pacers were not probing enough in their line and lengths and offered too many loose balls. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Ravi Shastri on MS Dhoni's Shocking Test Retirement, Reveals Exact Moment When Former India Captain Decided to Hand Over Reins to Virat Kohli

Live Updates

  • 3:09 PM IST

    IND vs SA Test Live Score: EARLY LUNCH TAKEN AT CENTURION

  • 3:09 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score 1st Test: Latest Update- 11.20 AM local (9.20 AM GMT) | Early lunch has been taken now with the view to lose minimal time to rain. But it is still raining and we will need more time to get play underway once it stops. We will be back at 12:10 AM LOCAL, with hopefully positive news. It is probably going to be that kind of day. Lunch will be taken at 11.30 AM LOCAL to 12:10 AM LOCAL. STAY TUNED!

  • 2:51 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score: LATEST UPDATE- 11.05 AM LOCAL (9.05 AM GMT) – WE HAVE GREAT NEWS! The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off! There though are still some dark clouds looming above. The inspection will be done at 11.30 AM local (9.30 AM GMT – 3 PM IST).

  • 2:18 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score 1st Test: Update – 10.40 AM local (8.40 AM GMT) – The rain, for now, is playing hide and seek! It has stopped for now but the covers are firmly in place. However, it has gotten a lot brighter. We are a while away from resumption because the ground staff need to get the outfield cricket dry.

  • 1:57 PM IST
    IND vs SA Test Live Score and Updates: LATEST UPDATE – 10.15 am local (8.15 am GMT) Oh, oh! Just when things were looking good, the rain gods have returned. Let’s hope we get some cricketing action soon.
    Meanwhile, good signs for Team India as their ex-vice captain Ajinkya Rahane batted with great aplomb yesterday! His place in the Indian cricket team’s playing 11 was under immense scrutiny, but he came out with a positive mindset and played lovely drives, and looked very good in his stay, sharing a vital unbeaten 73-run stand with centurion KL Rahul.
  • 1:36 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score- Rain Delays Start of Day 2 in Centurion

  • 1:35 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA Test Today: Update – 9.45 AM local (7.45 AM GMT) – GOOD NEWS! The rain seems to have stopped and it has brightened up a tad! The Super Soppers are in action but there is a lot of water on the covers. The good thing is, the drainage here is superb.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Streaming, 1st Test Updates: Okay, so first things first, it is RAINING HERE IN CENTURION! The weather forecast was not the best and for now, the covers are on and it is pouring. All we can do now is keep our fingers crossed and hope for it to pass away quickly. Till then though you can catch all the action from the Ashes by switching tabs. Mitchell Starc has his tail up, that is something you would not want to miss.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score 1st Test in Centurion: South Africa pacers were below par on Day 1. Despite not being at their best, they had their moments but failed to take it. Ngidi was the only positive for them on Day 1 but it’s a new day and they would hope the others too manage to do their job.

  • 1:29 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA 1st Test: After taking a bold decision to bat first, Mayank Agarwal set the tempo on Day 1 with his 60. Though Kohli and Pujara failed to get runs, Rahul continued on his merry way to light up a venue aptly called Centurion with his sixth overseas ton and Rahane under pressure did well playing positive cricket and steadied the ship. India are clearly in the driver’s seat and will look to pile as much runs as they can get.