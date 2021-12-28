LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA Live Score- Shardul Thakur picked up the big wicket of Quinton de Kock for 34 to break the crucial 72-run stand for the 5th wicket; South Africa lose half-a-side versus India on day 3 of the first Test in Centurion. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma continues to lead South Africa’s fightback against India in the post-lunch session on day 3 of the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park on Tuesday. Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah made early inroads to put India on top in the first Test. After a washed-out Day 2 at SuperSport Park, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi triggered an India collapse as the visitors lose 7 wickets for 55 runs in the first session of day 3. Vice-captain KL Rahul (123), Mayank Agarwal (60) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) made vital contributions for India.  Persistent rain forced day two of the first Test between South Africa and India to be washed out without a ball being bowled at SuperSport Park here on Monday. With rain coming at a stop and start pace from morning causing the second day of the Boxing Day Test to be a wash-out, the weather forecast is good for the next two days with rain and thunderstorms predicted for the final day. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.Also Read - Fans Troll After Virat Kohli-Led Team India's Batting Collapse at Centurion on Day 3 Hilariously

Live Updates

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA Test: DAY 3, SESSION 3 | We are back for the final session! Indian players stride out to the middle. Temba Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder jog out as well. Shardul Thakur will start with the ball. India will be happy to see Bumrah back on the field and we may even see him back bowling in the final session. Can South Africa lower-order frustrate India? Let’s find out in this session!

  • 6:59 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score and Updates: For South Africa, they need one more good stand and need one of Bavuma or Mulder to score big. Not a lot of batting left after this pair and the trail is still 218. South Africa will not want to be conceding a big lead. Can they bounce back in the last session? Do join us at 3.30 PM local (1.30 PM GMT) to find out.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA- Proteas Lose Half-a-Side, India on Top

  • 6:54 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Match Score: A maiden from Mohammed Siraj! Another short ball, on middle. Wiaan Mulder again sits under it. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 3! An excellent session for India and they are well and truly ahead in the game! 4 wickets is what they have taken in this session. Also, they did this without Bumrah who went in injured early in the session. Shami was the star as he got two. Siraj also bowled well and was rewarded with the big wicket of Rassie. There was a partnership then building between de Kock and Bavuma but Thakur played his part and broke the stand. India now know a wicket more and they will be into the bowlers. More of the same is what they will want after the break. South Africa 109/5 in 38 overs vs India (327) in Centurion | De Kock 34, Bavuma 31*; Shami 2/16, Bumrah 1/12

  • 6:45 PM IST

    Live Score Today IND vs SA 1st Test: FOUR! Pulled away nicely! Wiaan Mulder is off the mark in style! Short ball and on middle from Shardul, Mulder pulls it through square leg. This one races away to the fence.

  • 6:44 PM IST
    IND vs SA Test Live Score Today: Shardul Thakur is back into the attack. Good news for India as Jasprit Bumrah is back on the field. OUT! DRAGS IT ON! ‘Lord’ Thakur, who has the knack of picking wickets has done it for India! Gets the big wicket of Quinton de Kock (34). Vital breakthrough as this partnership was looking good. Poor shot form de Kock and he knows it. He just ended up doing nothing there. It is a harmless ball outside off. De Kock hangs his bat out, half-heartedly. It takes the inside edge and then crashes onto the stumps. Half the side back in the hut for Proteas They still trail by another 223. South Africa 108/4 in 34.3 overs vs India (327) in Centurion
  • 6:38 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score Review! India have reviewed for an LBW here! The replays roll in and the Ball Tracker shows that the ball is missing the stumps. So the original decision stays and Temba Bavuma survives. NOT OUT! This is going down leg! India lose a review. It did seem like it was slipping down leg. This lands around off and then angles in. Siraj had bowled it from wide of the crease. Bavuma looks to defend but misses. It hits the pad and Siraj appeals. It is a loud, loud appeal but turned down. India review but replays show that it is going down leg. Kohli is not happy with the Hawk-Eye, he can’t believe that is going down leg. SA 104/4 in 33.5 overs vs IND (327) at SuperSport Park

  • 6:33 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Match Score: FOUR! Short again from Ravichandran Ashwin, on middle. Temba Bavuma rocks back and pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary. 100 up for Proteas!

  • 6:18 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA- De Kock, Bavuma Lead Proteas Fightback

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA: SIX! Intent from Quinton de Kock! A loopy ball from Ravi Ashwin, outside off. Quinton de Kock frees his arms and smashes it over long-off for a maximum. South Africa 90/4 in 27.4 overs vs India (327)