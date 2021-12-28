LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Shardul Thakur, the man with the 'golden arm', strikes as Marco Jansen falls for 19 – South Africa lose their eighth wicket as India continue to dominate in Centurion. Mohammed Shami is the main wrecker-in-chief for India as he picked up his fourth wicket by removing well-set Temba Bavuma (52) in the final session of the day 3; India dominate South Africa in Boxing Day Test. Shami has picked up a four-for. Earlier, Shardul Thakur picked up the big wicket of Quinton de Kock for 34 to break the crucial 72-run stand for the 5th wicket. After a washed-out Day 2 at SuperSport Park, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi triggered an India collapse as the visitors lose 7 wickets for 55 runs in the first session of day 3. Vice-captain KL Rahul (123), Mayank Agarwal (60) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) made vital contributions for India. With rain coming at a stop and start pace from morning causing the second day of the Boxing Day Test to be a wash-out, the weather forecast is good for the next two days with rain and thunderstorms predicted for the final day.

Live Updates

  • 8:42 PM IST

    IND vs SA Test Live Score Today: Review! Marco Jansen has been given OUT, LBW here and he has reviewed it. The replays roll in and the Ball Tracker shows that its umpire’s call on impact. So the decision stays and Marco Jansen (19) has to walk back. OUT! LBW! There comes the wicket India were searching for a while. And it is once again, Shardul Thakur – the man with the golden arm that gets the breakthrough. Bowls a good-length ball, on middle, angling in. Marco Jansen shuffles across and looks to block it out. He misses though and gets struck on the back pad. Shardul Thakur appeals and the umpire agrees. Marco Jansen opts for a review. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that wickets hitting were umpire’s call. So the original decision will stay and Marco Jansen will have to walk back to the pavilion after adding some valuable runs. When Jansen had arrived at the crease and was facing Ashwin, someone had asked Pant – ‘KAISA KHELTA HAI?’ Meaning, ‘How does he play?’ Remember, Jansen has represented Mumbai in the Indian Premier League. The reply from Pant was, ‘THEEKTHAAK KHELTA HAI’. Meaning, ‘He plays okay’. Well, this innings has certainly been more than okay and if the weather forecast which suggests poor weather on Thursday does come true, this knock, which has consumed valuable time, could come to the fore, if the Proteas manage to save this Test. South Africa 181/8 in 57 overs vs India (327) in Centurion

  • 8:29 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Match- ‘Lord Thakur’ Strikes, Jansen’s Cameo Comes to an End

  • 8:29 PM IST

    Live Score 1st Test: FOUR! India now will be concerned now, considering how these two are batting. This was full from Shardul Thakur and on the middle, Marco Jansen flicks it through mid-wicket to get a boundary. Vital runs for South Africa, they’re showing great spine here in Centurion. SA 181/7 vs IND (327) at SuperSport Park

  • 8:22 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score, 1st Test Today Updates: Drinks! Well, KL Rahul is complaining that he is not able to find the ball and it looks like it has gone beneath the covers on the seats. This is going to take a while and rightly, the umpires have called for DRINKS. And Virat Kohli is happy to do a jig as the DJ sets his tone on the break. This is brilliant from the two pacers, Rabada and Jansen. They are really putting up a fight now. Not only are they hanging in there but also scoring freely, especially the debutant. They need to continue to frustrate the Indians. The visitors on the other hand, need to continue to be patient. They have done exceedingly well so far and will want to continue the good work. South Africa 177/7 in 56 overs vs India (327) in Centurion

  • 8:20 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Match Streaming: SIX! WOW! What a shot that was! Rabada is not giving up easily, he continues to lead South Africa’s fight! Given some air, on the middle. Kagiso Rabada stands tall and just lifts it over long-off for a maximum. Clears the sightscreen with ease. The ball seems to have lost as well. The Indian fielders are searching for it now.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    SA vs IND Test Live Score Today: FOUR! What a gorgeous drive! The young Marco Jansen is just growing in confidence. Full again, on middle. Marco Jansen simply drives it down the ground to long on for a boundary. So pleasing to the eyes. India are letting the tail-enders to wag their tail now. SA 171/7 in 54.5 overs vs IND (327) at SuperSport Park

  • 8:16 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: Beauty! On a good length from Shardul Thakur, outside off, nipping away. Marco Jansen presses forward and looks to defend. The ball whistles past the outside edge and carries through to the keeper.

  • 8:09 PM IST

    1st Test Live Score Today, IND vs SA Match Updates: FOUR! Edged but safe and it runs away for a boundary! A full ball, outside off. Marco Jansen goes for a big booming drive but the ball catches the outside edge of his blade. It flies over the slip fielders and for a boundary towards the third man. South Africa 160/7 in 51 overs vs India (327) in Centurion

  • 8:03 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score 1st Test: FOUR! Edgy again! 150 up for South Africa! Fuller and on off, Jansen looks to drive but does so inside the line. It is more off the outside edge but past point and into the fence. These are important runs for South Africa as they try to cut short India’s advantage.

  • 8:00 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score- Fifty And Gone – Temba Bavuma Departs!