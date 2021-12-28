LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. IND vs SA Live Score- Shardul Thakur, the man with the 'golden arm', strikes as Marco Jansen falls for 19 – South Africa lose their eighth wicket as India continue to dominate in Centurion. Mohammed Shami is the main wrecker-in-chief for India as he picked up his fourth wicket by removing well-set Temba Bavuma (52) in the final session of the day 3; India dominate South Africa in Boxing Day Test. Shami has picked up a four-for. Earlier, Shardul Thakur picked up the big wicket of Quinton de Kock for 34 to break the crucial 72-run stand for the 5th wicket. After a washed-out Day 2 at SuperSport Park, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi triggered an India collapse as the visitors lose 7 wickets for 55 runs in the first session of day 3. Vice-captain KL Rahul (123), Mayank Agarwal (60) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) made vital contributions for India. With rain coming at a stop and start pace from morning causing the second day of the Boxing Day Test to be a wash-out, the weather forecast is good for the next two days with rain and thunderstorms predicted for the final day.