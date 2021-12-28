LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA Live Score- Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj strike in the post-lunch session as South Africa lose four in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, India on top at Centurion. After a washed-out Day 2 at SuperSport Park, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi triggered an India collapse as the visitors lose 7 wickets for 55 runs in the first session of day 3. Vice-captain KL Rahul (123)  and Ajinkya Rahane (48) made vital contributions for India.  Persistent rain forced day two of the first Test between South Africa and India to be washed out without a ball being bowled at SuperSport Park here on Monday. With rain coming at a stop and start pace from morning causing the second day of the Boxing Day Test to be a wash-out, the weather forecast is good for the next two days with rain and thunderstorms predicted for the final day. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.Also Read - Fans Troll After Virat Kohli-Led Team India's Batting Collapse at Centurion on Day 3 Hilariously

Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Points Difference Between MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli as Test Captains

Also Read - Revealed: How Sourav Ganguly Got the Better Off Greg Chappell to Tale an Inspiring Comeback to Team India

Live Updates

  • 5:30 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score 1st Test: FOUR! 8 runs from the over! Creamed! Fuller and on middle, this is timed beautifully down the ground to the long-on fence. This will give Bavuma some much-needed confidence. South Africa 42/4 in 17 overs vs India (327) in Centurion

  • 5:18 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR! Uppishly but wide! This will release some pressure from Bavuma and South Africa! On off from Mohammed Siraj, this is pushed back towards the left of the bowler. He sticks his hand out but the ball is away and it goes to the fence. Earlier, there is some problem with the sightscreen. It is solved now and we are ready to resume.

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA Test: Dropped! A tough chance would have been an outstanding catch if KL Rahul would have taken this one. Fuller and on off from Mohammed Siraj, de Kock looks to drive, this flies off the outside edge. Rahul at third slip dives to his left but the ball does not stay in. Quite a strange shot first up by de Kock but that’s how he plays. SA 32/4 in 13 overs vs IND (327) at SuperSport Park

  • 5:00 PM IST
    IND vs SA Test Live Score and Updates: OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Mohammed Siraj gets his first of the match, Rassie van der Dussen is gone for 3. South Africa on the mat! This time it has carried and Siraj has got Rassie. India are all over the hosts now. This is a length ball well outside off, Rassie could have left it but pushes at it with hard hands. It goes off the outside edge and Rahane at gully takes a good low catch. South Africa 32/4 in 12.5 overs vs India (327) in Centurion
  • 4:57 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score- Shami Strikes, Markram Departs

  • 4:55 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA Test Today: OUT! TIMBER! PEACH FROM SHAMI! Mohammed Shami removes Aiden Markram for 13. Markram has to walk back courtesy of beauty from Shami. Almost unplayable. This lands on the middle and then moves away. Markram is squared up as he tries to block. He does nothing wrong but try to play the original trajectory of the ball. The ball moves enough to beat the outside edge and hit the off pole. SA 30/3 in 11.5 overs vs IND (327) at SuperSport Park

  • 4:53 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Streaming, 1st Test Updates: Well, well, the replay shows that there wasn’t an inside edge at all on 9.2. It went off the thigh pad of Aiden Markram’s instead. So, wouldn’t count as a drop catch. Jasprit Bumrah is down on the pitch in pain. He twisted his ankle on the followthrough. The physios are attending him but he is still in pain. He is walking off the field now. Mohammed Siraj will complete his over.

  • 4:39 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score 1st Test in Centurion: DROPPED! That could be a big drop! This lands on middle, it moves away. Markram is squared up as he tries to block. The ball goes off the outside edge and in between slip and the keeper. Pant dives, it hits the glove, more of the top of the fingers and then hits the first slip fielder who dives to his left. This could prove costly. Markram is probably South Africa’s best batter at the moment. Well, well, well, the replay shows that there wasn’t an inside edge at all. It went off the thigh pad instead. So, wouldn’t count as a drop catch. South Africa 30/2 in 9.3 overs vs India (327) at SuperSport Park

  • 4:32 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA 1st Test: OUT! TIMBER! Mohammed Shami removes Keegan Petersen for 15. Shami strikes and India are rewarded immediately after the break. Excellent delivery. Length and outside off. This one jags back in. Keegan goes searching for the ball. He prods forward and tries to play it ahead of his body. The ball sneaks through the gap between bat and pad and hits the stumps. Proteas are in trouble now. Replays actually showed there was an inside edge onto the stumps. South Africa 25/2 in 7.3 overs vs India (327)

  • 4:30 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score Today: FOUR! Runs straightaway! Slightly shorter in length from Shami, outside off, Keegan Petersen does well, he rides on top of the bounce and with soft hands, guides it past point for a boundary.