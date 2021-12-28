LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA Live Score- Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj strike in the post-lunch session as South Africa lose four in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, India on top at Centurion. After a washed-out Day 2 at SuperSport Park, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi triggered an India collapse as the visitors lose 7 wickets for 55 runs in the first session of day 3. Vice-captain KL Rahul (123) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) made vital contributions for India. Persistent rain forced day two of the first Test between South Africa and India to be washed out without a ball being bowled at SuperSport Park here on Monday. With rain coming at a stop and start pace from morning causing the second day of the Boxing Day Test to be a wash-out, the weather forecast is good for the next two days with rain and thunderstorms predicted for the final day. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.Also Read - Fans Troll After Virat Kohli-Led Team India's Batting Collapse at Centurion on Day 3 Hilariously