LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Live Match Today Updates

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Mohammed Shami's sensational five-for ensured a massive lead for the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against South Africa on day 3 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Shami also completed 200 Test wickets in his 55th Test match for India on Tuesday. Earlier, India bundle out South Africa for 197 in the first innings of the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets each for the visitors. Temba Bavuma (52) top-scored for the hosts on day 3 of the first Test. After a washed-out Day 2 at SuperSport Park, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi triggered an India collapse as the visitors lose 7 wickets for 55 runs in the first session of day 3. Vice-captain KL Rahul (123), Mayank Agarwal (60) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) made vital contributions for India. With rain coming at a stop and start pace from morning causing the second day of the Boxing Day Test to be a wash-out, the weather forecast is good for the next two days with rain and thunderstorms predicted for the final day.