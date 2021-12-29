LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 4 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 4 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA LIVE SCORE 1st TEST- OUT! Jasprit Bumrah’s double strike late on day 4 put India in a commanding position in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Bumrah picked up wickets of Rassie Van der Dussen (11 off 65 balls) and Keshav Maharaj (8) to give the visitors an edge over the Proteas. Skipper Dean Elgar, who scored a brilliant half-century, holds key for South Africa in 305 chase versus India in the first Test in Centurion. OUT! Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up important wickets of Aiden Markram (1) and Keegan Peterson (17) respectively as India spoil South Africa’s start in 305 chase in the first Test at SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Earlier, Rishabh Pant’s entertaining and crucial 34-run cameo helped India set a stiff 305-run target against Proteas on day 4 of the first Test. Kagiso Raabada (4/42) and Marco Jansen (4/55) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Young Jansen picked up wickets of opposition captain Virat Kohli (18), Ajinkya Rahane (20), Mayank Agarwal to lead South Africa’s fightback. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs South Africa 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar Upset With Captain Virat Kohli's Dismissal in 2nd Innings