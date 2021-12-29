LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 4 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 4 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA LIVE SCORE 1st TEST- OUT! Jasprit Bumrah’s double strike late on day 4 put India in a commanding position in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Bumrah picked up wickets of Rassie Van der Dussen (11 off 65 balls) and Keshav Maharaj (8) to give the visitors an edge over the Proteas. Skipper Dean Elgar, who scored a brilliant half-century, holds key for South Africa in 305 chase versus India in the first Test in Centurion. OUT! Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up important wickets of Aiden Markram (1) and Keegan Peterson (17) respectively as India spoil South Africa’s start in 305 chase in the first Test at SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Earlier, Rishabh Pant’s entertaining and crucial 34-run cameo helped India set a stiff 305-run target against Proteas on day 4 of the first Test. Kagiso Raabada (4/42) and Marco Jansen (4/55) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Young Jansen picked up wickets of opposition captain Virat Kohli (18), Ajinkya Rahane (20), Mayank Agarwal to lead South Africa’s fightback. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs South Africa 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar Upset With Captain Virat Kohli's Dismissal in 2nd Innings

Live Updates

  • 9:58 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Streaming Cricket: Now, for South Africa, a lot will depend on their skipper Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock, they need to come to the fore. For, India, it is about being disciplined. If you just hit the right lines and lengths on the wicket, one will be rewarded. However, the forecast is not the best for Thursday. Let’s hope rain does not play spoil sport as Day 5 promises to be an exciting one. Do join us at 1.30 PM IST (8 AM GMT). But the build-up will begin much in advance. Till then, see ya!

  • 9:57 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA 1st Test: Earlier in the day, India opted for a cautious approach in the first session but then looked to up the ante in the second. They did manage to score quickly but also lost wickets. In the end, they managed to get the lead above 300 before being bowled out. They gave themselves just over a session on Day 4 to bowl at the South African batters and they have got 4 important wickets.

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE IND vs SA- India 6 Wickets Away From Win in Centurion

  • 9:48 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Match Updates: A wicket right at the end means this session belongs to Team India and they will be pretty pleased with the shift put in by them. Credit though to South Africa too, they fought hard, they showed great character, especially their skipper Dean Elgar but despite that, they still have a mammoth task ahead of them. The final session was a really good one. It began with Siraj getting rid of Keegan. Rassie and Elgar then showed great character and put up a fighting stand. Just as it seemed that South Africa might start Day 5 with 8 wickets in hand, Bumrah came to the fore for India. He got two wickets right at the end and has turned the tide in India’s favour yet again.

  • 9:47 PM IST

    IND vs SA Test Live Score and Updates: OUT! TIMBER! BOOM BOOM BUMRAH! Jasprit Bumrah removes ‘nightwatchman’ Keshav Maharaj (8) on the penultimate delivery. Just when the nightwatchman was looking solid, Bumrah finds a way to get rid of him. Outstanding stuff. Bowls a toe-crushing yorker, on leg, angling in from outside off. Keshav Maharaj couldn’t do anything there. He clears his front leg and tries to squeeze it out but the ball was too quick. Before he could bring his bat down, the ball sneaks and rattles the stumps behind. The nightwatchman departs. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 4! South Africa 197 & 94/4, need 211 runs to win vs India (327 & 174) in Centurion | Elgar 52 not out; Bumrah 2/22

  • 9:37 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score- Top Knock From Proteas Skipper

  • 9:36 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA 1st Test: FOUR! Fine shot from the “Nightwatchman”! Back of a length from Bumrah, on off. Keshav Maharaj punches it off the back foot through covers. This time the ball races away to the fence. Kind of a shot a top-order batsman would play. The nightwatchman is really looking solid. SA 197 & 94/3, need 211 runs to win vs IND (327 & 174) at SuperSport Park

  • 9:35 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Match Score and Updates: LEG BYE! A shout for LBW, but umpire is not interested in that. A length ball from Mohammed Siraj, on the pads. Keshav Maharaj misses his flick and gets rapped on the pads. The ball deflects off the pads and rolls towards fine leg. The batters steal a leg bye.

  • 9:33 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA- Bumrah Provides India Much-Needed Breakthrough

  • 9:32 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score Today: FIFTY! And that’s a top knock from the South African captain! Take a bow, Dean Elgar! Mohammed Siraj serves a length ball, on the pads. Dean Elgar uses his wrists and flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary! 50 for the Proteas skipper, a well-composed innings by him. His 18th Test fifty. It has been a knock of patience and grit from the home team’s leader. South Africa 197 & 84/2, need 221 runs to win vs India (327 & 174)