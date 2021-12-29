LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 4 Live Match Today Updates

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE 1st TEST- Rishabh Pant's entertaining and crucial 34-run cameo comes to an end but he helped India's lead cross 300-mark vs South Africa on day 4 of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Kagiso Raabada (4/42) and Marco Jansen (4/55) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa on day 4. Young Jansen picked up wickets of opposition captain Virat Kohli (18), Ajinkya Rahane (20), Mayank Agarwal to lead South Africa's fightback in the first Test at the SuperSport Park on Wednesday. OUT! Lungi Ngidi picked up the massive wicket of Team India vice-captain KL Rahul (23) and Cheteshwar Pujara (16) as South Africa dent India's charge on day 4 morning. Before that, Rabada sent back 'Nightwatchman' Shardul Thakur (10). Yesterday, Mohammed Shami's sensational five-for ensured a massive lead for the Indian cricket team in the ongoing first Test against South Africa. Shami also completed 200 Test wickets in his 55th Test match for India on Tuesday. India bundled out South Africa for 197 in the first innings of the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets each for the visitors.