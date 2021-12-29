LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 4 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 4 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA LIVE SCORE 1st TEST- Rishabh Pant’s entertaining and crucial 34-run cameo comes to an end but he helped India’s lead cross 300-mark vs South Africa on day 4 of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Kagiso Raabada (4/42) and Marco Jansen (4/55) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa on day 4. Young Jansen picked up wickets of opposition captain Virat Kohli (18), Ajinkya Rahane (20), Mayank Agarwal to lead South Africa’s fightback in the first  Test at the SuperSport Park on Wednesday. OUT! Lungi Ngidi picked up the massive wicket of Team India vice-captain KL Rahul (23) and Cheteshwar Pujara (16) as South Africa dent India’s charge on day 4 morning. Before that, Rabada sent back ‘Nightwatchman’ Shardul Thakur (10).  Yesterday, Mohammed Shami’s sensational five-for ensured a massive lead for the Indian cricket team in the ongoing first Test against South Africa. Shami also completed 200 Test wickets in his 55th Test match for India on Tuesday. India bundled out South Africa for 197 in the first innings of the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets each for the visitors. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - ICC Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Holds on to 2nd Spot as James Anderson Climbs Three Places Despite Ashes Debacle

Live Updates

  • 6:01 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: For South Africa, Jansen was the star with the ball. He ended with a four-fer. Rabada too ended up with 4 and Ngidi got two. They bowled really well in the first session but in the second, there were far too many boundary deliveries. Maybe in the search of wickets but had they managed to control the run-flow as well, they could have been in a stronger position. Now it is time for their batters to focus. A mammoth task awaits ahead. There are more than 50 overs left on Day 4. Their first aim though will be to enter Tea unscathed. India on the other hand will love a wicket at least before the break. Stay tuned.

  • 5:58 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA- India Stop 304 Ahead of Rabada, Jansen Four-Fors

  • 5:58 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score Today: So, South Africa have managed to get the 7 wickets they needed when they started this session in a little less than two hours. However, they have let India score quite freely which has seen the lead go over 300 and we believe, the visitors have enough to consider them as heavy favorites to win this game. It all started with Jansen getting Kohli, the Indian batters though played with a very aggressive approach in this session. Rahane, Pant and Ashwin came out and managed to score quickly. All three of them got to start but none could go on to make a big score. The main focus of India was probably to get the runs quickly and they have surely done that.

  • 5:57 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! BOWLED! It’s all over! Marco Jansen picks up the final wicket of Indian innings, Mohammed Siraj departs for a duck. Jansen bowls this on a length, on the middle. Siraj backs away again and looks to cut it but misses it altogether. The ball shatters the stumps and Jansen gets the fourth wicket of the innings. This has been a good fightback by South Africa but the lead for India is 304 and that is a formidable score on this pitch. India 327 & 174-All Out, lead South Africa (197) by 304 runs at SuperSport Park

  • 5:54 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA: OUT! CAUGHT! Kagiso Rabada removes Mohammed Shami for 1. Another one goes down and Rabada gets his fourth wicket. Back of a length delivery, on the middle. Shami looks to work it away towards the on side but the ball catches the outside edge of his blade and flies towards the third slip. Wiaan Mulder there takes a fine catch and India lose their ninth wicket. The lead is healthy for India but South Africa are chipping in with wickets here.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA: Rabada Ends Pant’s Cameo

  • 5:52 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Match Today: OUT! CAUGHT! Rishabh Pant (34) departs and this is a big wicket for South Africa. A shorter length delivery on off. Pant skips down the track but to his surprise the ball is short and Pant while adjusting his shot gets the bottom of his blade. The ball loops in the air towards mid-on and Lungi Ngidi there takes an easy catch. Pant was expecting this ball to be fuller after the shot ball was pulled away for a boundary off the last ball but credit to Rabada he does well to stick to his length. India 327 & 168/8, lead South Africa (197) by 298 runs in Centurion

  • 5:40 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA Test: FOUR! Another boundary for Rishabh Pant! Short ball on off from KG Rabada, Pant gets back and pulls it hard towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Pant is playing a good cameo here and India are putting this match away from South Africa’s grasp! IND 327 & 166/7, lead SA (197) by 296 runs at SuperSport Park

  • 5:38 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: Ohh… Brilliant fiedling by Temba Bavuma! On a length, on off. Pant pushes it towards covers and sets off for a single. Bavuma there runs in picks the ball and fires in a throw at the bowler’s end but misses. A single taken in the end.

  • 5:37 PM IST

    Live Score Today IND vs SA Test: FOUR! Trademark one-handed shot from Rishabh Pant! A length ball, on off. Pant skips down the track and smashes it inside out over covers for a boundary. His one hand came off while playing the shot but it doesn’t matter. India 327 & 154/7, lead South Africa (197) by 284 runs in Centurion