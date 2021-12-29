LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 4 Today Cricket Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on day 4 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test LIVE, India vs South Africa Match Score, India vs South Africa Score Today, IND vs SA Score and Updates, India vs South Africa MATCH LIVE, IND vs SA Streaming, IND vs SA Test Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA LIVE SCORE 1st TEST- OUT! Kagiso Rabada picks up the wicket of ‘Nightwatchman’ Shardul Thakur (10) as South Africa strike early on day 4 morning of the Boxing Day Test versus India on Wednesday. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli hold key for Indian cricket team as they aim to swell lead against South Africa in Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Earlier, Mohammed Shami’s sensational five-for ensured a massive lead for the Indian cricket team in the ongoing first Test against South Africa on day 3 at the SuperSport Park. Shami also completed 200 Test wickets in his 55th Test match for India on Tuesday. India bundled out South Africa for 197 in the first innings of the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets each for the visitors. Temba Bavuma (52) top-scored for the hosts on day 3 of the first Test. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - MS Dhoni Missing; 'Jersey' Film Actress Mrunal Thakur Names Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And Lasith Malinga as Her Favourite Cricketers

Live Updates

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE TODAY IND vs SA TEST: A fine drive by KL Rahul! Lungi Ngidi serves an overpitched delivery, on-off. KL Rahul, on the front foot, drives it past mid-off. The ball won’t race away all the way, but the batters pick up three runs. IND 327 & 54/2, lead SA (197) by 184 runs at SuperSport Park

  • 2:49 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Match Score: DRINKS! South Africa have done well to take an early wicket here, their bowling looks more disciplined. They could have had yet another wicket if Kagiso Rabada would have held on. They though have done well to not let India score freely and keep the pressure on. However, the visitors are quite ahead, their lead is almost 200 and their cautious approach is probably fine for now. The next 10-15 overs there’ll still be some help for them before the ball goes softer. India 327 & 51/2, lead South Africa (197) by 181 runs in Centurion

  • 2:43 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA: FOUR! Lungi Ngidi has not started off that well! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket. It races away to the fence. Lead now 180. 50 up for India.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates, 1st Test LIVE: DROPPED! Cheteshwar Pujara gets a life! That is the kind of luck a man out of form needs? Kagiso Rabada the culprit. This is full and on middle, Pujara looks to flick, this stops in the surface. It goes more off the splice towards mid-on. Rabada there dives to his left but does not hang on. Two taken. Can Pujara make most of this? India 327 & 45/2, lead South Africa (197) by 175 runs in Centurion

  • 2:28 PM IST

    SA vs IND 1st Test Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Marco Jansen goes full this time, shaping it onto the pads. KL Rahul flicks it gently towards the fine leg for a boundary. Rahul continues to torment the Proteas pacers, an interesting passage of play!

  • 2:25 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA- “Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan”- Rahul Dravid

  • 2:13 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Test Live Score: OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Kagiso Rabada removes the ‘nightwatchman’ Shardul Thakur for 10. Rabada finally gets the breakthrough! The nightwatchman walks back. Early wicket for South Africa. Rabda has been a lot better, he has made the batter play a lot more and now gets the reward. It is a good length delivery on off, takes off after landing. Thakur looks to defend, it goes more off the higher part of the outside edge and to the third slip fielder. Wiaan Mulder takes it nicely. IND 327 & 34/2, lead SA (197) by 164 runs at SuperSport Park

  • 2:04 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: FOUR BYES! Kagiso Rabada serves a short of length, down the leg side. Shardul Thakur misses his pull as the ball swings away from him. Quinton de Kock dives to his left and fails to collect it. The ball races away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA Today Match: SIX! Bang! That’s high and handsome! TAKE THAT, SAYS LORD THAKUR! Marco Jansen serves a short ball, around off. Shardul Thakur hangs back, and plays an uppercut towards deep point for a maximum. What a hit from the Indian all-rounder! IND 327 & 28/1, lead SA (197) by 158 runs at SuperSport Park

  • 1:47 PM IST

    IND vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY MATCH UPDATES: Review time! That swung back a long way. A huge appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Seems like it is going down leg. NOT OUT! A huge shout but the umpire says no! Marco Jansen serves a length ball, shaping it onto the pads. Shardul Thakur shoulders arms to it, and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW, but umpires things otherwise. Dean Elgar goes for the review. The replay rolls in and Ball Tracker confirms the ball was missing wickets. A little to high here. Shardul Thakur survives and South Africa loses a review. India 327 & 22/1, lead South Africa (197) by 152 runs in Centurion