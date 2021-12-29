LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 4 Today Cricket Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on day 4 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test LIVE, India vs South Africa Match Score, India vs South Africa Score Today, IND vs SA Score and Updates, India vs South Africa MATCH LIVE, IND vs SA Streaming, IND vs SA Test Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA LIVE SCORE 1st TEST- OUT! Kagiso Rabada picks up the wicket of ‘Nightwatchman’ Shardul Thakur (10) as South Africa strike early on day 4 morning of the Boxing Day Test versus India on Wednesday. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli hold key for Indian cricket team as they aim to swell lead against South Africa in Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Earlier, Mohammed Shami’s sensational five-for ensured a massive lead for the Indian cricket team in the ongoing first Test against South Africa on day 3 at the SuperSport Park. Shami also completed 200 Test wickets in his 55th Test match for India on Tuesday. India bundled out South Africa for 197 in the first innings of the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets each for the visitors. Temba Bavuma (52) top-scored for the hosts on day 3 of the first Test. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - MS Dhoni Missing; 'Jersey' Film Actress Mrunal Thakur Names Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And Lasith Malinga as Her Favourite Cricketers