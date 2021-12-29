LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 4 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 4 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA LIVE SCORE 1st TEST- OUT! Mohammed Shami removes Aiden Markram for 1 as India spoil South Africa’s start in the stiff 305 chase in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Earlier, Rishabh Pant’s entertaining and crucial 34-run cameo comes to an end but he helped India’s lead cross 300-mark vs South Africa on day 4 of the first Test. Kagiso Raabada (4/42) and Marco Jansen (4/55) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa on day 4. Young Jansen picked up wickets of opposition captain Virat Kohli (18), Ajinkya Rahane (20), Mayank Agarwal to lead South Africa’s fightback in the first  Test on Wednesday. OUT! Lungi Ngidi picked up the massive wicket of Team India vice-captain KL Rahul (23) and Cheteshwar Pujara (16) as South Africa dent India’s charge on day 4 morning. Yesterday, Mohammed Shami’s sensational five-for ensured a massive lead for the Indian cricket team in the ongoing first Test against South Africa. Shami also completed 200 Test wickets in his 55th Test match for India on Tuesday. India bundled out South Africa for 197 in the first innings of the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets each for the visitors. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs South Africa 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar Upset With Captain Virat Kohli's Dismissal in 2nd Innings

Live Updates

  • 7:29 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score 1st Test: FOUR! A beautiful shot to end the over! Mohammed Shami drops this shot and wide of off. Keegan Petersen waits back, stands tall and punches it through covers for a boundary. This is brilliant from Peterson, he’s showing some spine here to stand tall against Indian pacers. South Africa 197 & 33/1, need 272 runs to win vs India (327 & 174) in Centurion

  • 7:28 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score Day 4: Mohammed Siraj starts off with a ripper! A peach of delivery here. Siraj drops it a touch shorter, outside off. Dean Elgar looks to defend that but gets beaten as the ball whizzes past the outside edge as the ball drifts away a tad.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    1st Test Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Nicely played! Mohammed Shami overpitches this one, outside off. Dean Elgar prods and gently pushes it past the mid-off fielder. The ball races away all the way towards the fence for a boundary. SA 197 & 27/1, need 278 runs vs IND (327 & 174) at SuperSport Park

  • 7:24 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score 1st Test: DAY 4, SESSION 3 | We are back for the final session! Indian players make their way out to the middle. Keegan Petersen and Dean Elgar walkout to resume their innings. Mohammed Shami to start round the wicket with three slips and gully in place. Off we go!

  • 6:53 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score- South Africa Stutter in Stiff 305 Chase vs India

  • 6:53 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA 1st Test: For India, it is all going according to the plan, they came out with intent and attacked the South African bowlers earlier in the session. Yes, they did keep losing wickets but have managed to take the lead past the 300-run mark. They then had a little time to bowl at South Africa before the break and they have managed to get the important wicket of Markram. The wicket has a lot on offer and it is all about being patient and hitting the right lines and that is what India have done in this Test. Can they continue the good work? We will find out in the final session.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: Full again, outside off. Keegan Petersen does well to negotiate the last ball. He watches it closely and digs it out. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 4! South Africa have done well to only lose the single wicket in the little time they had before the break because the Indian bowlers were right on the money again! Both Shami and Bumrah bowled relentless lines and lengths and tested the South African batters. They got the big wicket of Markram courtesy of Shami but Elgar and Keegan have shown very good fight to ensure there were no more wickets to fall after that. Still a long way to go through and the hosts will hope the two can keep fighting. South Africa 197 & 22/1 at TEA on DAY 4, need 283 runs to win vs India (327 & 174) in Centurion | Petersen 12*, Elgar 9*; Shami 1/14

  • 6:50 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Beautifully played! Played such a gorgeous-looking shot in the first innings as well. This was fuller from Mohammed Shami, on off. Keegan Petersen drives it to long-off for a boundary. The timing on that one was exquisite. South Africa 197 & 18/1 in 5.3 overs, need 287 runs to win vs India (327 & 174) in Centurion

  • 6:40 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Match Today: FOUR! Drifting on the pads this time and Elgar does not miss out! A length ball, on the pads. Elgar flicks it through square leg for a boundary. They need to score runs at any opportunity they receive. Another play and a miss! What a pitch this is turning out to be. The ball is jagging around quite regularly. On a good-length, around off. Dean Elgar pushes at it tentatively again but the ball beats the outside edge of his blade again. SA 197 & 11/1, need 294 runs vs IND (327 & 174) at SuperSport Park

  • 6:34 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA- ‘Sensational Shami’ Makes an Instant Impact