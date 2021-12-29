LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 4 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 4 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA LIVE SCORE 1st TEST- Skipper Dean Elgar and Rassie Van der Dussen keep South Africa alive and kicking in 305 chase versus India in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. OUT! Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up important wickets of Aiden Markram (1) and Keegan Peterson (17) respectively as India spoil South Africa’s start in 305 chase in the first Test at SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Earlier, Rishabh Pant’s entertaining and crucial 34-run cameo helped India set a stiff 305-run target against Proteas on day 4 of the first Test. Kagiso Raabada (4/42) and Marco Jansen (4/55) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Young Jansen picked up wickets of opposition captain Virat Kohli (18), Ajinkya Rahane (20), Mayank Agarwal to lead South Africa’s fightback in the first  Test on Wednesday. Yesterday, Mohammed Shami’s sensational five-for ensured a massive lead for the Indian cricket team in the ongoing first Test against South Africa. Shami also completed 200 Test wickets in his 55th Test match for India on Tuesday. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs South Africa 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar Upset With Captain Virat Kohli's Dismissal in 2nd Innings

Live Updates

  • 8:57 PM IST

  • 8:57 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA Test: Darted on the pads this time. Elgar works it to square leg for a single. Elgar is the man for South Africa here. Leader leading from the front here. Ravichandran Ashwin is bowling some tight lines here but he’s still searching for his first wicket of the match. The highest wicket-taker (in Test Cricket) among both the teams is wicketless so far – that’s the beauty of Test cricket. South Africa 197 & 67/2, need 238 runs to win vs India (327 & 174)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st TEST: FOUR! Dean Elgar replies with a beautiful shot! A full ball this time, on leg. Elgar leans forward and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Top shot. Mohammed Shami was bowling a hostile spell of pace bowling but the South African captain was up for a challenge. Brilliant cricket all around! SA 197 & 65/2, need 240 runs to win vs IND (327 & 174) at SuperSport Park

  • 8:25 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Streaming, 1st Test Today Score: DRINKS! South Africa are doing decently at the moment. They haven’t surrendered and are showing a good fight led by their skipper Dean Elgar. Rassie Van Der Dussen too has been solid so far but there’s a long way to go. The wicket is not as nippy as it was earlier so India need to be patient. An important passage awaits.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    1st Test Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Glorious shot by Dean Elgar, pure timing on that! Shardul Thakur delivers a full delivery, outside off. Elgar lunges and drives it perfectly in the gap between mid-off and extra cover. The ball races away towards the fence for a boundary. South Africa 197 & 59/2, need 246 runs to win vs India (327 & 174)

  • 8:16 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA Test: Beaten! A ripper by Shardul Thakur! He drops it shorter this time, outside off. Dean Elgar looks to defend that but gets beaten on the outside edge as the ball shapes away a tad bit. SA 197 & 55/2, need 250 runs vs IND (327 & 174) at SuperSport Park

  • 8:10 PM IST

    IND vs SA Test Live Score Today: A pacey delivery, short of a length, on the middle. Dean Elgar blocks that with soft hands. He was looking to flick on the leg side but plays it on the offside through the outer half of his bat.

  • 7:59 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA 1st Test: FOUR! A fine shot by Rassie van der Dussen! 50 up for South Africa! Jasprit Bumrah serves it on a length, drifting it onto the pads. Rassie van der Dussen just tickles it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. South Africa 197 & 51/2, need 254 runs to win vs India (327 & 174) in Centurion

  • 7:53 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Another nasty bouncer but it produces a boundary. A good effort ball from Mohammed Shami, on off from ’round the wicket. Dean Elgar hops and looks to defend it but the ball catches some part of his glove and then rubs his shoulder and goes over Pant for a boundary. SA 197 & 43/2, need 262 runs vs IND (327 & 174) at SuperSport Park

  • 7:38 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today- Siraj Ends Peterson’s Vigil