LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 4 Live Match Today Updates

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 4 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA LIVE SCORE 1st TEST- Skipper Dean Elgar and Rassie Van der Dussen keep South Africa alive and kicking in 305 chase versus India in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. OUT! Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up important wickets of Aiden Markram (1) and Keegan Peterson (17) respectively as India spoil South Africa's start in 305 chase in the first Test at SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Earlier, Rishabh Pant's entertaining and crucial 34-run cameo helped India set a stiff 305-run target against Proteas on day 4 of the first Test. Kagiso Raabada (4/42) and Marco Jansen (4/55) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Young Jansen picked up wickets of opposition captain Virat Kohli (18), Ajinkya Rahane (20), Mayank Agarwal to lead South Africa's fightback in the first Test on Wednesday. Yesterday, Mohammed Shami's sensational five-for ensured a massive lead for the Indian cricket team in the ongoing first Test against South Africa. Shami also completed 200 Test wickets in his 55th Test match for India on Tuesday.