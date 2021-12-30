LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 5 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 5 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Scorecard, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA LIVE SCORE- Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up wickets of Wiaan Mulder (1) and Quinton de Kock (21) to put India on the brink of a massive win against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah picked up the big wicket of South African captain Dean Elgar (77) as India draw blood early on day 5 on Thursday. The visitors need five wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match Test series against the Proteas. Yesterday, Bumrah produced a couple of magic deliveries at the fag end of the fourth day as India remained on course for an emphatic victory against a rattled South Africa in the first Test in Centurion on Wednesday. Chasing a never achieved victory target of 305 at the Supersport Park, South Africa finished the day at 94/4 with Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all-out for 174. It was another failure for the seasoned trio of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane but the pacers again swung the match in India's favour.