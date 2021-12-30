LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 5 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 5 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Scorecard, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA LIVE SCORE- Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up wickets of Wiaan Mulder (1) and Quinton de Kock (21) to put India on the brink of a massive win against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah picked up the big wicket of South African captain Dean Elgar (77) as India draw blood early on day 5 on Thursday. The visitors need five wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match Test series against the Proteas. Yesterday, Bumrah produced a couple of magic deliveries at the fag end of the fourth day as India remained on course for an emphatic victory against a rattled South Africa in the first Test in Centurion on Wednesday. Chasing a never achieved victory target of 305 at the Supersport Park, South Africa finished the day at 94/4 with Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all-out for 174. It was another failure for the seasoned trio of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane but the pacers again swung the match in India’s favour. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs SA: Ravi Shastri on Team Selection- Captain And Coach Should Have a Say

Live Updates

  • 3:18 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs SA: OUCH! That would have really hurt! That was not needed from Mohammed Siraj. He immediately apologizes but that is really not needed. On the middle, this is played back to the bowler. Siraj collects it and then has a shy at the stumps at the keeper’s end but hits the foot of the batter. Bavuma is in pain. The Protea plays the shot straight to Siraj. The Indian pacer collects it and fires in a throw at the batter’s end. It was unnecessary to say the least. Bavuma was well inside his crease and the throw has hit him on the foot. He looks in some pain and is getting some treatment now. He looks fine now and is ready to go.

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE IND vs SA- De Kock Chops it On, Siraj Strikes

  • 3:15 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Shami comes on and Shami strikes! Wiaan Mulder departs without troubling the scorers much. He falls for just the one run. India just three wickets away from winning the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Shami lands it on a length, this pitches and then moves away slightly. Mulder lunges and tries to block. He actually ends up pushing at it away from the body. A faint edge and Pant does the rest. India can surely sense a win before Lunch here. South Africa 197 & 164/7, meed 141 runs to win vs India (327 & 174) at SuperSport Park

  • 3:08 PM IST
    IND vs SA Live Streaming Cricket, 1st Test LIVE SCORE: OUT! CHOPS IT ON! Mohammed Siraj removes Quinton De Kock for 21. This was so on the cards. De Kock looked fidgety all this while, he was looking to play way too many shots and in the end picks the wrong ball to play the wrong shot yet again and falls. Also, this is almost a carbon copy of the way he got out in the first innings. Once again de Kock looks to cut a ball outside off. It is too close to play that shot. He gets an under edge and it crashes into the stumps. Huge wicket as de Kock could have really taken the game away from India. Poor from de Kock though. He could have played with a lot more responsibility. India just 4 wickets away now. South Africa 197 & 161/6, meed 144 runs to win vs India (327 & 174) in Centurion
  • 3:06 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA 1st Test: Risky shot and a risky run too! Both come off! This one drifts in from outside off, de Kock still manages to guide it past point. Too close to play that shot but still gets it towards the fielder there. They take one. Pant is not happy as he feels a single was not on there. SA 197 & 159/5, need 146 runs to win vs IND (327 & 174) in Centurion

  • 3:05 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: You can hear Virat Kohli saying there it is just a matter of time that is because Quinton de Kock has played 18 balls but has looked a little shaky. He is looking to score freely which could be dangerous. This is angled into the pads, de Kock looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.

  • 3:03 PM IST
    Boxing Day Test IND vs SA Live Score: FOUR! That is beautiful! Lovely timing! Consecutive boundaries and this one, a lot better than the last. Fuller and on middle from Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock once again shows the maker’s name and plays it past mid-on. Races away. These are important runs for the home team. South Africa 197 & 148/5, meed 157 runs to win vs India (327 & 174) in Centurion
  • 2:54 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Drinks! A classic first hour of Test cricket this. India and South Africa are fighting hard but the visitors have inched ahead with the wicket of opposition team skipper Dean Elgar. Indian bowlers are bowling good lines and lengths and there is enough help from the wicket for them. For South Africa, this pair of Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock will be crucial. Can India get one of them early post Drinks?

  • 2:51 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA Test: FOUR! Off the edge! Good-length ball, around off. Temba Bavuma stands up on his toes and looks to punch. The ball goes off the outside edge past the third slip fielder for a boundary. Important runs for Proteas! South Africa 197 & 138/5 vs India (327 & 174) in Centurion

  • 2:45 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score- Bumrah Strikes, Elgar Departs