LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 5 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 5 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Scorecard, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. Jasprit Bumrah produced a couple of magic deliveries at the fag end of the fourth day as India remained on course for an emphatic victory against a rattled South Africa in the first Test in Centurion on Wednesday. The home side would be praying for their captain Dean Elgar’s dogged defiance and some rain on the final day on Thursday. Chasing a never achieved victory target of 305 at the Supersport Park, South Africa finished the day at 94/4 with Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all-out for 174. It was another failure for the seasoned trio of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane but the pacers again swung the match in India’s favour. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - SA vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Milestone of Picking 100 Test Wickets Away From Home

Live Updates

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 5: Shami drops a sitter. Well, it looked like an easy chance, but catches on your follow-through are tough. India could have had their first wicket of the day.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 5: Both batters are maintaining a cautious attitude upfront, but that does not mean they are not looking to chip away at the target. This is good from the captain and one of the most experienced players in the South African team, Bavuma. SA: 110/4 | Need 195 to Win

  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 5: A couple of early boundaries for the hosts. Elgar and Bavuma look good and they are not there to merely defend and play for a stalemate.

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 5: As expected, it would be Shami partnering Bumrah first up on the final day. Bavuma has walked in to join his captain. They would first like to see off the first hour.

  • 1:26 PM IST

  • 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 5: KL Rahul has been in sublime touch throughout 2021 in Tests. He has amassed 461 runs in five Tests in the year. His knock in the first innings at Centurion made all the difference, one feels.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 5: India needs to be cautious of Temba Bavuma as he can occupy the crease for a long time and Quinton de Kock can get the runs quickly.

  • 1:01 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 5: Ravi Ashwin, who has got the better of Dean Elgar on six occasions in the past, could be an option as well for Kohli to start proceedings. Would that happen or would he trust his in-form pacers to do the business?

  • 12:57 PM IST

  • 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 5: Will it be Shami or Siraj – who will start proceedings with Bumrah? This looks most likely to go in favour of Shami, who has been in red-hot form.