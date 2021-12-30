LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 5 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 5 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Scorecard, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA LIVE SCORE- India Breach Centurion Fortress, Beat South Africa by 113 Runs to Take 1-0 Lead in The Three-Match Test Series | India created history in Centurion as they defeated South Africa by 114 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa 197 & 190-All Out on DAY 5, lost by 114 Runs vs India (327 & 174) in Centurion. Mohammed Shami (3/63) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/50) and Mohammed Siraj (2/47) and Ravi Ashwin (2/18) starred with the ball for Team India. This is India’s first win in Centurion. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah picked up the big wicket of South African captain Dean Elgar (77) as India draw blood early on day 5 on Thursday. Yesterday, Bumrah produced a couple of magic deliveries at the fag end of the fourth day as India remained on course for an emphatic victory against a rattled South Africa in the first Test in Centurion on Wednesday. Meanwhile, it was another failure for the seasoned trio of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane but the pacers again swung the match in India’s favour. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Virat Kohli and Co. Scripts Historic Test Win at Centurion

Also Read - IND vs SA: Ravi Shastri on Team Selection- Captain And Coach Should Have a Say

Also Read - SA vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Milestone of Picking 100 Test Wickets Away From Home

Live Updates

  • 4:58 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA 1st Test: Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, says that getting a result in four days shows how much this team was motivated to get a win at Centurion against South Africa. Adds that the discipline shown by the batters showed in the first innings is praiseworthy. Praises Agarwal and Rahul for the way they laid the platform and put them on top. Says that he knew that the bowlers would get the wickets. Says that if Bumrah hadn’t been injured in the first innings, the game would have probably been over earlier than this. Credits the bowlers not just for this Test but for how Indian Test cricket has progressed over the years. He Praises Shami for the way he bowled and says that he is one of the best pacers going around in world cricket. Mentions that their show in Wanderers in 2018 showed their grit and determination so they are looking forward to playing the second game there.

  • 4:57 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: Dean Elgar, the skipper of South Africa, says that there are a lot of positives still and credits India for bowling really well and keeping them on their toes. Mentions that they could have played better and then, it might have given them a chance to win this match. Tells that the bowlers bowled really well on Day 3 and executed the right lines and lengths. States that they fought back hard with the ball in the second innings. Adds that they need to improve their batting as it was the main reason that they lost this match. Also says that he will sit along with the management and discuss strategies. Tells that they didn’t do a lot of wrong things and it is not all doom and gloom for them. Ends by saying that they strive under pressure and that is a positive sign.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score: South Africa were in the game till Dean Elgar was batting. The skipper led the fightback and kept his side’s hopes alive. He though failed to receive support from the others as Shami and Bumrah were too hot to handle for the rest. In the end, it is a convincing win for the hosts and it is also their FIRST IN CENTURION IN TESTS!

  • 4:47 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Test Live Updates: That though proved to be well and truly enough as the Indian pacers, led by Shami, who got a fifer, helped India take a lead of over 100 runs. Also, the lead could have been a lot more had Bumrah got more overs under his belt. He was injured for the most part but the others stepped up brilliantly. The South African bowlers though roared back on Day 4 as they bundled India for below 200. Jansen and Rabada were the stars. They gave their side a chance, a small chance as they had to chase down something just over 300.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score- India Conquer Another Frontier – Centurion Unlocked

  • 4:35 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA Test: If there are two places where visiting sides find it difficult to win, it is the Gabba in Australia and it is Centurion here in South Africa and India have managed to win in both. That speaks volumes about how good a side they are. Also, we had one full day being washed out due to rain, despite that, it was quite a convincing one. Right from Day 1, they were well and truly on top of the game. They won the toss elected to bat and courtesy a ton from Rahul and decent performances from Agarwal and Rahane, India finished strongly on the first day. There was no cricket on Day 2 but South Africa came back strongly on Day 3. India were eyeing over 400 but Ngidi and Rabada ensured they kept them below the 350-run mark.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score 1st Test: OUT! TAKEN! All over! Ravichandran Ashwin snares Lungi Ngidi for a GOLDEN DUCK! Victory for India in Centurion! Flatter and on middle from Ashwin, Ngidi looks to block it with hard hands and gets the inside edge. The ball goes straight to leg slip and Cheteshwar Pujara takes it with ease! Centurion has been conquered by Team India as they win by 113 runs! India (327 & 174) Beat South Africa (197 & 190) by 113 Runs in Centurion to Take 1-0 Lead in 3-Match Test Series | Elgar 77; Bumrah 3/50, Shami 3/63

  • 4:33 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score Today: OUT! TAKEN! 9 down now South Africa! Ravichandran Ashwin snares Kagiso Rabada for a duck, first wicket for the Indian ace. Well bowled by Ashwin. He tosses it nicely, wide outside off. Rabada looks to drive but does so with his hands reaching out. The ball takes the outside edge and loops up towards the point. Mohammed Shami takes an easy catch. SA 197 & 191/9, need 114 runs to win vs IND (327 & 174) at SuperSport Park

  • 4:21 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA 1st Test: OUT! TAKEN! Mohammed Shami removes Marco Jansen for 13. Shami strikes right after Lunch and Marco Jansen’s stay ends! That is a peach of a delivery to any batter let alone a tailender. Length ball, just outside off. Jansen is tentative in his push forward to block it but gets the outside edge. Pant dives to his right and takes the catch. A brilliant start for India post Lunch and a couple of wicket-taking deliveries now will give them a 1-0 lead in the series! South Africa 197 & 190/8, need 115 runs to win vs India (327 & 174) in Centurion

  • 4:20 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Cricket Score Today: DAY 5, SESSION 2 | We are all set for the Post-Lunch session! The Indian players are out there in the huddle. Temba Bavuma and Marco Jansen will resume for South Africa. Mohammed Shami to start for India. Here we go… FOUR! Through the slips! Length and outside off from Shami, Jansen looks to block but gets the outside edge past third slip for a boundary.