LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 5 Live Match Today Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 5 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Scorecard, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA LIVE SCORE- India Breach Centurion Fortress, Beat South Africa by 113 Runs to Take 1-0 Lead in The Three-Match Test Series | India created history in Centurion as they defeated South Africa by 114 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa 197 & 190-All Out on DAY 5, lost by 114 Runs vs India (327 & 174) in Centurion. Mohammed Shami (3/63) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/50) and Mohammed Siraj (2/47) and Ravi Ashwin (2/18) starred with the ball for Team India. This is India’s first win in Centurion. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah picked up the big wicket of South African captain Dean Elgar (77) as India draw blood early on day 5 on Thursday. Yesterday, Bumrah produced a couple of magic deliveries at the fag end of the fourth day as India remained on course for an emphatic victory against a rattled South Africa in the first Test in Centurion on Wednesday. Meanwhile, it was another failure for the seasoned trio of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane but the pacers again swung the match in India’s favour. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Virat Kohli and Co. Scripts Historic Test Win at Centurion