Paarl: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl. Rishabh Pant's (85) brilliant knock came to an end as Tabraiz Shamsi has the last laugh. Aiden Makram takes a good catch in the deep and India have again given away the initiative once again after a century-run stand between KL Rahul (55) and Pant. Both going in quick succession. India continue to lose wickets in clusters. First Shikhar Dhawan (29) and Virat Kohli (0) and now Pant and Rahul. This was after India won the toss and went in with an unchanged side while South Africa captain Temba Bavuma rested Marco Jansen and replaced him with Sisanda Magala.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

