South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI, At Boland Park — IND 191/4 (35)

Paarl: Rishabh Pant's (85) brilliant knock came to an end as Tabraiz Shamsi has the last laugh. Aiden Makram takes a good catch in the deep and India have again given away the initiative once again after a century-run stand between KL Rahul (55) and Pant. Both going in quick succession. India continue to lose wickets in clusters. First Shikhar Dhawan (29) and Virat Kohli (0) and now Pant and Rahul. This was after India won the toss and went in with an unchanged side while South Africa captain Temba Bavuma rested Marco Jansen and replaced him with Sisanda Magala.

Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA ODI Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (FULL SCORECARD)

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: The drinks break has done the job for South Africa. India captain KL Rahul departed after a well-made 55 and then Pant(85) taking the aerial route could only manage to find deep long-on where Makram completes a good catch. Shamsi has the last laugh. India again giving away the initiative. It was so important for Pant to carry on after losing Rahul but as they say it, that’s the way he plays. India lose two in quick succession again. IND 183/4 (33)

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: South Africa at the moment have no answer to Pant. The India left-hander is taking them to the cleaners. What would make things frustrating for the Proteas would be that he is getting a boundary every over without having to take too much risk. Rahul continues to hold one end to allow Pant to play freely. South Africa now would be kicking themselves for the missed chance. Dropped Rahul twice and missed a run-out chance with both batters stranded at one end. IND 179/2 (31)

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Pant is now cutting loose. He is taking on Shamsi. Hundred-Run Partnership between Pant and Rahul. The India captain, however, has been lucky today. Dropped on 5 and 46 by Makram. Just as we speak, Rahul takes a single brings up his 10th ODI fifty. South Africa need a breakthrough and need it now. IND 167/2 (29)

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Fifty! Pant is putting on a show here. He is beginning to open his arms. Not good signs for South Africa. They would know what he can do. Rahul not doing anything silly here. Just taking the single and giving the strike to Pant. We are at the halfway stage and India are marginally ahead in the game. IND 141/2 (25)

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Terrific over for India. That is Pant for you. Takes the attack to Shamsi and right now he is winning the battle handsomely. Three boundaries already from the over and then takes the single. Pant is playing it smart here. Not letting the chinaman bowler settle to a good rhythm. Fourteen from the over. IND 133/2 (24)

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Rahul and Pant have already 52 runs in this partnership but need to make sure that they carry on deep into the Indian innings. Rahul is approaching his fifty while Pant is going at run-a-ball at the moment. Knowing Pant, he would continue to play his shots with Rahul sticking around and holding the innings together. The South African spinners, Maharaj and Makram have been brilliant. IND 119/2 (23)

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Makram is in the middle of a great spell here. He is actually cheaper than the regular spinner Maharaj, going at 4.29 runs per over. Pant and Rahul are slowly building the innings but this pitch isn’t the easiest for any new batter. The ball at times is stopping and coming and therefore, strokeplay won’t be the easiest. IND 108/2 (20)

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Comedy of errors! Pant calls for a single but is caught ball watching, leaving KL Rahul stranded in the middle of the pitch. At one point both of them were at the same end but Keshav Maharaj, what have you done? Missed the throw and that gives Rahul enough to come back to his crease. That was a big miss from South Africa. IND 72/2 (16)

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: India have played in the hand of South Africa. It was a great start but now given away. Dhawan went for the slog sweep but found the man in the deep while Virat Kohli didn’t trouble the scorers at all. Went for a duck, leaving India in a spot of bother. The spinners have chocked the flow of runs and have been awarded with a couple of wickets. Maharaj and Makram will be mighty pleased with that effort. IND 64/2 (13)

    1st ODI, Paarl India vs South Africa 2022: Quick-fire fifty run opening stand for India. Shikhar Dhawan has come out all guns blazing as Rahul just beginning to show signs of getting into his groove. South Africa have been poor with the ball this morning. They have bowed some freebies and both Dhawan and Rahul have played enough cricket to not let those opportunities go. IND 55/0 (9)