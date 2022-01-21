LIVE SCORECARD Today South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI, Latest CRICKET UPDATES At Boland Park — IND 287/6 (50)

Paarl: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl. Check the latest IND vs SA ODI Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA ODI Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. Shardul Thakur (40*) led India’s onslaught in the final overs of the match after the visitors lost Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer in the middle overs. Ravichandran Ashwin (25*) was throwing his hands at pretty much everything as India managed to reach 287/6 at the end of their innings. Earlier, Rishabh Pant’s (85) brilliant knock came to an end as Tabraiz Shamsi had the last laugh. Aiden Makram took a good catch in the deep and India had again given away the initiative after a century-run stand between KL Rahul (55) and Pant. Both went in quick succession. India continued to lose wickets in clusters. First Shikhar Dhawan (29) and Virat Kohli (0) followed by Pant and Rahul. This was after India won the toss and went in with an unchanged side while South Africa captain Temba Bavuma rested Marco Jansen and replaced him with Sisanda Magala.Also Read - India vs South Africa: Zaheer Khan Compares Rishabh Pant to Virender Sehwag, Says He Got the X-Factor

Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi Also Read - SA vs IND: Everyone Will See Today That We Have New Strategies, Says Shikhar Dhawan

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 2nd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA ODI Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (FULL SCORECARD)

Live Updates

  • 6:05 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Shardul Thakur (40*) played a brilliant cameo at the end along with Ravichandran Ashwin (25*) as India reached 287 for 6 at the end of their 50 overs. There is spin in this wicket and India would fancy their chances. The wicket is slowing down and Ashwin and Chahal would back themselves to get a couple of wickets here. All in all, this is a formidable total and South Africa will have to play out of their skins to win the second ODI at Boland Park, Paarl and win the series. IND 287/6 (50)

    We will be back after a break for the South Africa innings. Do stay with us. We have a cracker of a contest in our hands.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Nice little partnership building up between Shardul Thakur and Ravi Ashwin. They are playing their shots without a fear in this world. This is the last of the recognised batters for India with only the bowlers to come after this. IND 263/6 (47)

  • 5:31 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: OUT! Brilliant from Quinton de Kock. Shades of MS Dhoni. Quick hands and V Iyer’s foot was in the air when the bails were removed. Similar to Pant dismissal in the last match. Strangle down the leg-side and Iyer lost his balance for split second but that was all that de Kock needed. Whipped off the bails in a flash. IND 239/6 (44)

  • 5:12 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Dropped! Iyer survives as van der Dussen drops a relatively easy chance. These chances might come back to haunt the South Africans. They have dropped way too many in this match. As many as four chances have gone begging. Thakur yet to get going, finding it difficult to adjust to the pace of the surface right now. IND 217/5 (40)

  • 5:09 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: South Africa are chipping away with the overs, The onus is on Shardul Thakur to ensure that India reach a formidable score with Venkatesh Iyer still trying to make a mark at the international level. The runs are hard to come by and South Africa bowlers are mixing it up nicely with an odd slower ball here and there that is making scoring even more difficult on a slowish surface. IND 215/5 (39)

  • 4:57 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Big shout for leg before. Shreyas Iyer is in trouble here. The umpire says not out but this looks really close. South Africa review and the replays suggest that the ball is crashing into leg-stump. India lose half their side. IND 207/5 (37)

  • 4:54 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: The runs have dried down in the last couple of overs and South Africa have pulled things back to a large extent here. From a score of 300, India are now looking at 270 and they will do well to reach there. That is what the Pant dismissal has done to this game. It has turned the tides in South Africa’s favour.

    SIX! V Iyer has broken the shackles and have managed to hit a maximum off a free-hit. Will it give the innings the all-important momentum that India lost after losing Rahul, Pant in quick succession? We will have to wait and see. Just as we write this, there is a close shout for leg before and V Iyer survives. Shamsi was confident but Quinton de Kock was not interested.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: The drinks break has done the job for South Africa. India captain KL Rahul departed after a well-made 55 and then Pant(85) taking the aerial route could only manage to find deep long-on where Makram completes a good catch. Shamsi has the last laugh. India again giving away the initiative. It was so important for Pant to carry on after losing Rahul but as they say it, that’s the way he plays. India lose two in quick succession again. IND 183/4 (33)

  • 4:26 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: South Africa at the moment have no answer to Pant. The India left-hander is taking them to the cleaners. What would make things frustrating for the Proteas would be that he is getting a boundary every over without having to take too much risk. Rahul continues to hold one end to allow Pant to play freely. South Africa now would be kicking themselves for the missed chance. Dropped Rahul twice and missed a run-out chance with both batters stranded at one end. IND 179/2 (31)

  • 4:12 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Pant is now cutting loose. He is taking on Shamsi. Hundred-Run Partnership between Pant and Rahul. The India captain, however, has been lucky today. Dropped on 5 and 46 by Makram. Just as we speak, Rahul takes a single brings up his 10th ODI fifty. South Africa need a breakthrough and need it now. IND 167/2 (29)