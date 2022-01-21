LIVE SCORECARD Today South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI, Latest CRICKET UPDATES At Boland Park

After a disappointing outing in the first ODI, India would look to bounce back in the second ODI and level the three-match series against a spirited South Africa unit. India captain KL Rahul would look to make a couple of changes, one of which would be to bring Suryakumar Yadav back in the team to strengthen the middle-order that looked a little out of sorts in the first ODI. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on the other hand, would look to play the same team and carry on the winning momentum into the second ODI. Bavuma knows that a win here will seal the series against a very good India side, who were touted as favourites to win the series before the start of the tour.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

