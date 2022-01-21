LIVE SCORECARD Today South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI, Latest CRICKET UPDATES At Boland Park

After a disappointing outing in the first ODI, India would look to bounce back in the second ODI and level the three-match series against a spirited South Africa unit. India captain KL Rahul would look to make a couple of changes, one of which would be to bring Suryakumar Yadav back in the team to strengthen the middle-order that looked a little out of sorts in the first ODI. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on the other hand, would look to play the same team and carry on the winning momentum into the second ODI. Bavuma knows that a win here will seal the series against a very good India side, who were touted as favourites to win the series before the start of the tour.

Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA ODI Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (FULL SCORECARD)

Live Updates

  • 1:42 PM IST

    1st ODI, Paarl India vs South Africa 2022: Toss Update! KL Rahul wins toss and has decided to bat first. India have decided to go with the same team while South Africa have made one change. Marco Jansen has been rested and Sisanda Magala comes into the side. Only change for the home side.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: We are minutes away from the toss. The Indian players have already made their way into the ground and are warming up. India captain KL Rahul is busy with some throwdowns. What a party it would be if KL Rahul gets going. He is pleasing to the eyes, just like Rohit Sharma and can take the game away from the opposition. India’s top three needs to fire today. Just as simple as that.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Virat Kohli was looking good in the last game before he went for the slog sweep and Shikhar Dhawan was outstanding as well. But it has been far too long that India has been dependent on the top-three to score most of their runs. The middle-order needs to come to the party and come soon.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: KL Rahul would look to win the toss and elect to bat first in a must-win game. The logic being put the runs on the board and let your bowlers do the job. With Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Ashwin and Chahal as front-line bowlers, India will expect to defend a total in excess of 280 but for that to happen, they need to ensure there are no more batting collapses which is happening quite frequently for India these days.

  • 1:06 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: By the look of things, India will probably get Suryakumar Yadav back in the middle-order and in all likelihood will probably drop debutant in the last game, Venkatesh Iyer, from the side. South Africa would look to go unchanged unless there are some injury concerns before the toss.

  • 1:00 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Hello and welcome to the second ODI between India and South Africa to be played at the Boland Park in Paarl. India, having lost the first ODI would look to bounce back to keep the series alive while South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will be eyeing a series win against a strong Indian side, who many thought were the favourites to win the series.