LIVE SCORECARD Today South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI, Latest CRICKET UPDATES At Boland Park

Paarl: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl. Check the latest IND vs SA ODI Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA ODI Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. India have squandered a great start. Shikhar Dhawan (29) was going all guns blazing before finding the man at deep mid-wicket while Virat Kohli (0) scooped one up to cover where Temba Bavuma made no mistake. Keshav Maharaj was ecstatic for getting Kohli but the real bonus was Aiden Makram getting Dhawan. India captain KL Rahul now has to rebuild with Rishabh Pant.Also Read - SA vs IND: Everyone Will See Today That We Have New Strategies, Says Shikhar Dhawan

Earlier, India went with an unchanged side after opting to bat first. South Africa made one change by replacing Marco Jansen with Sisanda Magala. Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 2nd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi Also Read - One Doesn’t Die If It Doesn’t Go the Team’s Way: Former India Spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's Request to All Commentators

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA ODI Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (FULL SCORECARD)

Live Updates

  • 3:13 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Comedy of errors! Pant calls for a single but is caught ball watching, leaving KL Rahul stranded in the middle of the pitch. At one point both of them were at the same end but Keshav Maharaj, what have you done? Missed the throw and that gives Rahul enough to come back to his crease. That was a big miss from South Africa. IND 72/2 (16)

  • 3:05 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: India have played in the hand of South Africa. It was a great start but now given away. Dhawan went for the slog sweep but found the man in the deep while Virat Kohli didn’t trouble the scorers at all. Went for a duck, leaving India in a spot of bother. The spinners have chocked the flow of runs and have been awarded with a couple of wickets. Maharaj and Makram will be mighty pleased with that effort. IND 64/2 (13)

  • 2:45 PM IST

    1st ODI, Paarl India vs South Africa 2022: Quick-fire fifty run opening stand for India. Shikhar Dhawan has come out all guns blazing as Rahul just beginning to show signs of getting into his groove. South Africa have been poor with the ball this morning. They have bowed some freebies and both Dhawan and Rahul have played enough cricket to not let those opportunities go. IND 55/0 (9)

  • 2:39 PM IST

    1st ODI, Paarl India vs South Africa 2022: India have got off to a flyer of sorts. Dhawan is looking in great touch with KL Rahul giving him good company. Dhawan will continue to be the aggressor for the team while Rahul might look to play the sheet anchor’s role and look to stay till the end while the rest of the batting can play around him. IND 45/0 (7)

  • 2:24 PM IST

    1st ODI, Paarl India vs South Africa 2022: India off to a steady start. Dhawan has looked good so far and Rahul looking to see off the new ball. Just as we speak, Rahul hits one straight to gully and dropped. Might just be the luck India needed in a must-win game. The pitch might slow down as the game progresses. They are using the same pitch as the last one. Spinners can come into play early today.

  • 1:58 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: We are minutes away from the first ball. Both teams are out for the national anthems. The first 10 overs would be important. India need to ensure they don’t lose any wickets and get off to a good start. The middle-order with both Iyers and Pant still has the firepower to take India to a formidable total. But among all this, all eyes will still be on that man Virat Kohli. Will he get going today? Well, there were signs in the last match that he is looking in terrific touch.

  • 1:42 PM IST

    1st ODI, Paarl India vs South Africa 2022: Toss Update! KL Rahul wins toss and has decided to bat first. India have decided to go with the same team while South Africa have made one change. Marco Jansen has been rested and Sisanda Magala comes into the side. Only change for the home side.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: We are minutes away from the toss. The Indian players have already made their way into the ground and are warming up. India captain KL Rahul is busy with some throwdowns. What a party it would be if KL Rahul gets going. He is pleasing to the eyes, just like Rohit Sharma and can take the game away from the opposition. India’s top three needs to fire today. Just as simple as that.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: Virat Kohli was looking good in the last game before he went for the slog sweep and Shikhar Dhawan was outstanding as well. But it has been far too long that India has been dependent on the top-three to score most of their runs. The middle-order needs to come to the party and come soon.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd ODI, Paarl: KL Rahul would look to win the toss and elect to bat first in a must-win game. The logic being put the runs on the board and let your bowlers do the job. With Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Ashwin and Chahal as front-line bowlers, India will expect to defend a total in excess of 280 but for that to happen, they need to ensure there are no more batting collapses which is happening quite frequently for India these days.