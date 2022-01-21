LIVE SCORECARD Today South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI, Latest CRICKET UPDATES At Boland Park

Paarl: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl. Check the latest IND vs SA ODI Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA ODI Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. India have squandered a great start. Shikhar Dhawan (29) was going all guns blazing before finding the man at deep mid-wicket while Virat Kohli (0) scooped one up to cover where Temba Bavuma made no mistake. Keshav Maharaj was ecstatic for getting Kohli but the real bonus was Aiden Makram getting Dhawan. India captain KL Rahul now has to rebuild with Rishabh Pant.

Earlier, India went with an unchanged side after opting to bat first. South Africa made one change by replacing Marco Jansen with Sisanda Magala.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

